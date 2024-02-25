Spring Training is here, and the Chicago White Sox are officially in a new era. The team's last rebuild, which saw them acquire a number of enticing young prospects, didn't work out the way it was supposed to. Chicago had a young core that was expected to contend for the World Series for a long time, but after missing the postseason the past two seasons, the White Sox decided to blow up their roster over the offseason.
There are still a few stars remaining on the team, including Luis Robert, Yoan Moncada, and Dylan Cease. Everyone expects at least one of them to be traded sooner rather than later, though, with Cease being the most likely to be moved and arguably the best player available on the trade market.
It will be the new names on the squad that will entice fans to watch them during spring training, though. Since last year's trade deadline, the team has added a ton of new players that will now be at the forefront during Cactus League play, and you can catch all of the action with fuboTV.
White Sox 2024 spring training schedule
The White Sox play their spring training ball in the Cactus League, and they already had an iconic moment early in the baseball season. They beat the Seattle Mariners in the second game of the season with a walk-off hit by Edgar Quero. After that game, fans will surely want to watch them on television, and the rest of their schedule is below.
Feb. 23 @ Cubs: 2:05 p.m. ET – NBC Sports Chicago, FuboTV, Marquee Sports – (L) 8-1
Feb. 24 vs. Mariners: 2:05 p.m. – ET NBC Sports Chicago, FuboTV – (W) 8-7
Feb. 25 @Diamondbacks: 2:10 p.m. ET
Feb. 26 vs. Rangers: 2:05 p.m. ET
Feb. 27 @ Dodgers: 2:05 p.m. ET
Feb. 28 vs. Padres: 2:05 p.m. ET
Feb. 29 vs. Royals/@ Mariners (split-squad): 2:05 p.m./2:10 p.m. ET
March 1 @ Cubs: 2:05 p.m. ET – FuboTV, Marquee Sports
March 2 @ Rangers: 2:05 p.m. ET
March 3 @ Angels: 2:10 p.m. ET
March 4 vs. Diamondbacks: 2:05 p.m. ET
March 6 vs. Dodgers: 2:05 p.m. ET – NBC Sports Chicago, FuboTV
March 7 vs. Brewers: 2:05 p.m. ET – NBC Sports Chicago, FuboTV
March 8 @ Guardians: 2:05 p.m. ET
March 9 @ Padres: 2:10 p.m. ET
March 10 @ Giants: 3:05 p.m. ET
March 11 vs. Rockies: 3:05 p.m. ET
March 12 @ Reds: 8:05 p.m. ET
March 13 @ Brewers: 3:10 p.m. ET
March 14 vs. Angels: 3:05 p.m. ET
March 15 vs. Cubs: 3:05 p.m. ET – NBC Sports Chicago, FuboTV
March 16 vs. Giants/@ Mariners (split squad) 3:05 p.m./3:10 p.m. ET – NBC Sports Chicago, FuboTV
March 17 @ Athletics: 3:05 p.m. ET
March 18 vs. Guardians: 3:05 p.m. ET
March 2o vs. Reds: 3:05 p.m. ET
March 21 @ Royals: 3:05 p.m. ET
March 22 vs. Athletics/@Angels (split squad): 3:05 p.m./3:10 p.m. ET
March 23 vs. Mariners: 3:05 p.m. ET
March 24 @ Rockies: 3:10 p.m. ET
TV/streaming guide
NBC Sports Chicago is the regional sports network that will be broadcasting White Sox games. In the Chicago market, fuboTV does have access to NBC Sports Chicago. Seven of the White Sox spring training games will be on TV, but unfortunately, two of those games have already passed. Chicago started their spring training season off with a loss, but they won their second game with a walk-off by Edgar Quero, and given how exciting these games have been early on, fans will surely want to tune in to make sure they don't miss any of this action.