The Chicago White Sox started the second half on the right, taking two out of three games from the Atlanta Braves. However, the White Sox will now face an opponent much scarier than the Braves after Eloy Jimenez's latest injury update.

Jimenez was removed from Chicago's Sunday contest against the Braves. The slugger suffered a groin injury and is expected to undergo further evaluations, via Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times. Manager Pedro Grifol predicted Jimenez would be out for four or five days.

Grifol's prediction is on the lighter side and would have Jimenez back on the field after just a couple days of rest. If his tests come back negative however, the outfielder could be forced to hit the IL. For now, the White Sox are hoping Jimenez came away without much harm and will be able to return to the lineup in short order.

Any time Jimenez spends out of Chicago's lineup, the White Sox are playing at a disadvantage. Through 61 games this season, Jimenez is hitting .270 with 12 home runs and 40 RBI. He is second on the team in batting average, tied for third in home runs and fourth in RBI.

Even after their series win over the Braves, Chicago holds just a 40-55 record. They're eight games out of first place in the AL Central. If the White Sox were to make a second half run, they'll need Eloy Jimenez at 100 percent. Chicago will wait for more information on Jimenez's injury and hope Grifol's prediction comes true.