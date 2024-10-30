The Chicago White Sox recently made the decision to hire Will Venable as their next manager. Grady Sizemore, who took over for Pedro Grifol as the team's interim manager during the 2024 season, was in the running but ultimately was not hired for the job. Former White Sox player and current analyst for Foul Territory AJ Pierzynski made an eye-opening admission about Sizemore and the White Sox after the Venable news was announced.

“I heard from numerous people that are deeper in that organization than I am that they were really thinking that it was going to be Grady Sizemore,” Pierzynski said while speaking on Foul Territory. “They really, really thought that this was going to be Grady Sizemore.”

Sizemore was seemingly a serious candidate for the position. The White Sox endured a historically bad 2024 season but they performed better once Sizemore took over. He only held the interim manager role for 45 games, leading the White Sox to a 13-32 record during that span. That is a slight improvement for a team that finished with an overall record of 41-121.

Overall, 2024 is a season that the White Sox will want to forget. It was important experience for Sizemore, though, who will likely be considered for other manager openings as they become available.

What Grady Sizemore can offer as an MLB manager

Sizemore will instantly have respect in each clubhouse around MLB since he played at the MLB level. That respect will only increase given his immense talent. Sizemore was on a Hall of Fame trajectory before injuries limited him late in his career. From 2005-2008, however, Sizemore was among the best players in all of MLB.

Sizemore spent his best years with the White Sox's rival, the Cleveland Indians (now Cleveland Guardians). He made three consecutive All-Star teams from 2006-2008, earning two Gold Glove Awards and one Silver Slugger Award along the way.

Sizemore, who played center field and hit leadoff for Cleveland, was a terrific defender who offered plenty of offensive prowess as well. In fact, he recorded a 30-30 season in 2008 after hitting 33 home runs and stealing 38 bases. Unfortunately, 2008 was the final season in his career in which Sizemore played in more than 115 games.

Injuries derailed Sizemore's career and he ended up retiring after the 2015 season. He is still well-respected around the sport, though, which will make him an intriguing manager candidate for other ball clubs.

White Sox's manager outlook

Will Venable also played at the MLB level, although he was not as good as Sizemore. When it comes to managing a team, however, it doesn't matter how well you played in the big leagues. What matters is that you can earn the respect of a clubhouse while making the best possible decisions during games.

Venable played in MLB from 2008-2016, spending most of his career with the San Diego Padres. He had some respectable seasons, making an especially big impact in 2013 with San Diego after hitting 22 home runs and stealing 22 bases.

Chicago is hoping that Venable can lead the White Sox's current rebuild. The team is not close to contending, so fans will need to be patient. The White Sox may be able to compete within the next few years if they properly execute their rebuilding efforts. Perhaps having Venable lead the way will help the ball club take a step forward.

At the very least, Chicago is looking for Venable to lead the White Sox to more victories in 2025 than they had in 2024.