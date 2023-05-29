Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

Chicago White Sox closer Liam Hendriks is expected to make his return to the team on Monday following a lengthy battle with cancer. The All-Star closer, who defeated non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, is motivated for his return to the big league mound. Hendriks recently revealed his mindset ahead of his return, per ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

“I want to be the best version of myself as I can be,” Hendriks said. “Everything I do is trying to beat something. Whether it’s beat the opponents into oblivion or … ”

“Beat cancer,” Kristi (Liam’s wife) said.

Liam Hendriks wanted to return as soon as possible. Nobody would have blamed him had he chosen to sit out for the entire 2023 season while dealing with such a serious concern. However, Hendriks is a competitor in every sense of the word. He wanted to not only pitch in 2023, but do so by “beating the date” that was originally set for his return.

“Beating the date that I think I wanted to be back at,” Hendriks continued. “That is my goal at all times. Beating everything is my goal at all times.”

The White Sox have endured a difficult 2023 season. Their team has been inconsistent at best, although they have played much better over the past couple of weeks. Nevertheless, getting a star like Liam Hendriks back in their bullpen will certainly help matters moving forward. He’s one of the best closers in all of baseball and his fiery mindset should help propel the team as the 2023 season continues on.