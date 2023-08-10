The Chicago White Sox claimed former New York Yankees pitcher Deivi Garcia off waivers on Thursday, adding pitching depth to one of the worst staffs in the American League. Garcia was designated for assignment by the Yankees on Monday and found himself a new home four days later.

Garcia was once one of the Yankees' top prospects but has been unable to replicate his early minor-league success in the big leagues. He's also struggled in the minor leagues in recent years. Since making his MLB debut in August 2020, Garcia has a 6.59 ERA in 72 minor league appearances. He's tossed 48.1 innings in the MLB in his career, collecting a 3-4 record with a 4.84 ERA.

The White Sox sold off a lot of their players before the trade deadline and have some holes to fill in order to finish the season. Chicago has gone through a season to forget in 2023 and is trying to find positives in an otherwise dreadful year.

Garcia, 24, could still find a way to get himself consistent playing time in the MLB. A change of scenery may benefit him and his performance over the next two months will dictate how he fits into Chicago's future plans.

The White Sox could deploy Deivi Garcia both out of the bullpen and in the rotation, but the Yankees seemed set on turning him into a full-time reliever before they moved on from the righty. The White Sox have no rush to decide his future role and can give him auditions in multiple roles throughout the rest of this season.