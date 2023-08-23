The Chicago White Sox are in the midst of one of their most disappointing seasons in recent years. Earlier this week both the general manager and executive vice president were fired, spelling the beginning of a new chapter for the White Sox, or so they hope.

Whenever a team as talented as the White Sox plays as poorly as they have this season, it's usually the manager or someone in the front office who takes the fall. That's what happened here, at least according to former White Sox manager Ozzie Guillen.

“The reason they fired Rick (Hahn) & Kenny (Williams) is because of them,” Guillen said, via NBC Sports Chicago. “If they think I'm wrong, prove me wrong. That's all you have to say.”

For the inside story on the 24 people banned from MLB, listen below:

Guillen and the rest of the White Sox post-game crew then ripped into Chicago for its lack of leadership in the clubhouse, particularly from the high-profile players. Fans and analysts alike would take some solace in the players taking responsibility for the disaster class of a season Chicago is having.

Chicago entered Wednesday with the fourth-worst record in the MLB, a far cry from where it was supposed to be this season. Two years removed from winning the AL Central, Chicago was expected to be in the division race again in 2023. Instead, it'll likely be picking in the top five of next summer's draft with new leaders at the top.

The White Sox are not the worst team in the league, but they may be the most disappointing of the 2023 season.