The brawl between Tim Anderson and Jose Ramirez took the baseball world by surprise. In a twist from the usual fights we see, the two players actually swung at each other during a particular game between the Chicago White Sox and the Cleveland Guardians. Ramirez ended up connecting on a swing that took Anderson down.

Of course, both players were handed suspensions for their actions. Tim Anderson was given a six-game suspension by MLB, but the White Sox star was able to negotiate it to five games. After the suspension was announced, Anderson released a statement on his Instagram Stories.

For the inside story on the 24 people banned from MLB, listen below:

“I want to apologize to the entire White Sox organization, my teammates, manager and coaches and to the fans for my part in the altercation which took place in Cleveland. This has been an incredibly disappointing season for me personally and for our team. I will not get into the things that were said to me by Cleveland players both Friday night and Saturday, but those comments do not excuse my language or conduct, and I take full responsibility for my emotions getting the better of me.”

Anderson and Ramirez initially got heated at each other after the Guardians star slid into second base. The White Sox SS was there to make a tag, but Ramirez took exception to the way he was tagged. Both men jawed at each other at first before throwing down their gloves and getting into a boxing stance. It was Ramirez that connected with Anderson's face, flooring the shortshop momentarily.

Meanwhile, Jose Ramirez got handed a three-game suspension due to the brawl. Anderson was seen as the biggest offender, and rightfully so: the White Sox star seemed to be the one that instigated and escalated the fight. Anderson will serve his five-game suspension starting today.