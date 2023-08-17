The final verdict regarding the suspension of Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson was handed down on Thursday. Anderson was originally suspended six games for his role in a brawl between the White Sox and Cleveland Guardians on Aug. 5 but will start serving a five-game suspension on Friday after settling with the league, according to Jesse Rogers.

Anderson was seen as the biggest instigator in the brouhaha. Guardians star Jose Ramirez took issue with the way Anderson tagged him while sliding into second base, then got up and started pointing in the face of the White Sox shortstop as the two briefly exchanged words.

Anderson then dropped his glove and initiated a fistfight, which Ramirez subsequently won by knocking Anderson down with the right hook to the jaw. Anderson tried to get back into the fold after being led to the dugout by White Sox teammates, but never made it back to the group as the brawling continued.

After appealing his suspension, Anderson settled with the league before the appeal hearing. Like Ramirez, whose suspension was reduced from three games to two, Anderson got one game knocked off. Guardians closer Emmanuel Clase was also suspended a game. Both Ramirez and Clase have already served their time.

The White Sox are well out of the American League playoff race so losing Tim Anderson isn’t that big of a deal. He is seen as a leader in the Chicago clubhouse though, a label that almost certainly took a hit with the way he handled himself during the incident.