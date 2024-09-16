ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a White Sox-Angels prediction and pick. Find out how to watch White Sox-Angels.

The Chicago White Sox have been so awful this season that when they beat the Oakland Athletics on Sunday, they won consecutive games — and won a series — for the first time since June. It's hard to believe, but it's true: A major-league ballclub went more than two and a half months without winning a single series. Much as good baseball teams are bound to lose a few games in a row just because it's impossible to be excellent every single day in a 162-game season, it should be extremely hard for even the worst teams to go two and a half months without winning one series. Yet, that's what the White Sox did. It boggles the mind that a team can be this bad. This is easily the worst MLB team in modern times. At 35-115 through 150 games, the White Sox are very likely to lose over 120 games, which would put them in a unique historical position for all the wrong reasons.

Now, on Monday night, the White Sox will try to win three in a row. They have won at least three games in a row just three times all season long, the last time being in late June. They won four in a row exactly once, in early May. Can Chicago walk away from this season with at least a small awareness that it never stopped competing and found a way to do something good? Imagine if the White Sox found a way to win five games in a row. It would be their first such streak all season. The White Sox showed in their series win against Oakland that they haven't given up and mailed everything in. Now let's see if they can get on a roll and offer their fans at least something positive from a memorably awful year.

White Sox-Angels Projected Starters

Jonathan Cannon vs. Reid Detmers

Jonathan Cannon (3-10) has a 4.56 ERA. Cannon has been a decent starter for the White Sox. When you look at his most recent line against the Cleveland Guardians, it's not that bad. Cannon finished two outs short of a quality start. However, because the White Sox hit so poorly, Cannon has a 3-10 record in 13 decisions. He needs more offense but isn't getting it.

Last Start: Tuesday, September 10 vs the Cleveland Guardians: 5 1/3 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 0 HR, 1 BB, 4 K

2024 Road Splits: 9 starts, 47 1/3 IP, 58 H, 29 R, 7 HR, 12 BB, 34 K

Reid Detmers (4-6) has a 5.64 ERA. Detmers' season has been greatly truncated by injury. The veteran will try to make up for lost time with a strong September which could give him — and the Angels — reason for optimism heading into 2025.

Last Start: Monday, September 9 vs the Minnesota Twins: 6 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 1 HR, 2 BB, 8 K

2024 Home Splits: 7 starts, 39 IP, 40 H, 26 R, 4 HR, 14 BB, 49 K

Why The White Sox Will Cover The Spread/Win

The White Sox are playing good ball right now — yes, really — and Jonathan Cannon is a competent pitcher against an opposing pitcher whose ERA is higher. Chicago could certainly win this game.

Why The Angels Will Cover The Spread/Win

The White Sox are historically bad and have very rarely won three in a row. The odds say the Halos win this one.

Final White Sox-Angels Prediction & Pick

Betting against the White Sox has been very lucrative this year for anyone who has consistently placed a moneyline bet against a Chicago opponent. 115 out of 150 is a pretty good success rate. Let's do it again, shall we?

Final White Sox-Angels Prediction & Pick: Angels moneyline