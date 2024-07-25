The White Sox make the trip to Dallas to face the Rangers! The White Sox are the worst team in the MLB and have been all year. The Rangers are still in the wildcard hunt heading into the second half. The White Sox are spiraling, while the Rangers are on a hot streak heading into this matchup, winning the first two in this series. Our MLB odds series has our White Sox-Rangers prediction, odds, and pick for Thursday.

White Sox-Rangers Projected Starters

Jonathan Cannon vs. Max Scherzer

Jonathan Cannon (1-4) with a 4.58 ERA and a 1.32 WHIP

Last Start: Pitched six innings and gave up four runs on eight hits with zero walks and four strikeouts in a White Sox loss.

2024 Road Splits: (0-3) 6.46 ERA

Max Scherzer (1-3) with a 3.99 ERA and a 1.16 WHIP

Last Start: Pitched two innings and gave up four runs on five hits with two walks and one strikeout in a Rangers loss.

2024 Home Splits: (1-2) 4.73 ERA

Here are the MLB Odds.

MLB Odds: White Sox-Rangers Odds

Chicago White Sox: +1.5 (+100)

Moneyline: +210

Texas Rangers: -1.5 (-120)

Moneyline: -255

Over: 8 (-106)

Under: 8 (-114)

How to Watch White Sox vs. Rangers

Time: 2:35 pm ET

TV: Bally Sports Southwest / NBC Sports Chicago

Why The White Sox Will Cover The Spread/Win

The White Sox are the worst team in the MLB. They have a 27-78 record this season. They have lost nine straight heading into this matchup. They are the second-worst team in the MLB behind the plate and are also struggling on the mound, ranking near the bottom. Gavin Sheets, Paul DeJong, Andrew Vaughn, and Andrew Benintendi are standouts despite how bad the offense has been. The only notable pitchers in the lineup are Erick Fedde and Garrett Crochet. They have struggled all season and do not have much hope the rest of the way.

The White Sox are starting Jonathan Cannon on the mound in this matchup and he has a 1-4 record, a 4.58 ERA, and a 1.32 WHIP. He has allowed 32 runs on 62 hits with 13 walks and 43 strikeouts through 57 innings. In his 11 appearances this season, the White Sox are 4-7. Cannon has struggled for a pitching lineup that has not had much go right for them. He gets a difficult matchup against the Rangers due to how much talent they have behind the plate.

The offense for the White Sox has been awful. The White Sox are second to last in the MLB in team batting average at .218 which comes after having a .238 last season. Gavin Sheets, Paul DeJong, and Andrew Vaughn lead the offense in most categories. Vaughn leads in batting average at .236, in RBI at 44, and in total hits at 84. Then, Sheets leads in OBP at .311 and DeJong in home runs at 17. They get a difficult matchup against Max Scherzer because he has been solid in a limited role due to injuries keeping him sidelined for most of the year.

Why The Rangers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Rangers have been inconsistent since winning the World Series last year on their way to a 50-52 record. They enter this matchup on a three-game winning streak, including the first two in this series. They have taken a nose dive behind the plate, ranking in the bottom half of the MLB despite having talent. Their pitching is okay at best, ranking in the middle of the pack. This offense is led by sluggers Adolis Garcia, Marcus Semien, Corey Seager, and Josh Smith. This offense is loaded overall with talent but needs to play better. Their pitching has also been inconsistent all season. Nathan Eovaldi has taken center stage on the mound this season, but Jon Gray, Michael Lorenzen, and Andrew Heaney have also been decent pitching-wise.

The Rangers are starting Max Scherzer on the mound and he has a 1-3 record, a 3.99 ERA, and a 1.16 WHIP. Through 29.1 innings this season, he has allowed 14 runs on 28 hits with six walks and 24 strikeouts. Scherzer has played in six games this season and the Rangers are 3-3 in those games. Scherzer has been solid in a limited capacity so far this season. He gets a favorable matchup against an offense that has been as bad as the White Sox behind the plate.

The Rangers' offense has taken a huge dip recently. They are 19th in team batting average at .237 after finishing as one of the best in the MLB with a .263 batting average last year. The offense is led by Marcus Semien, Corey Seager, and Josh Smith in most batting categories. Smith leads in batting average at .282 and in OBP at .383. Semien leads in RBI at 52 and in total hits at 98. Finally, Seager leads in home runs at 18. The Rangers' offense can match up with anyone in the MLB talent-wise, and they get a favorable matchup against Cannon with how much he has struggled on the mound this year.

Final White Sox-Rangers Prediction & Pick

The White Sox are spiraling, while the Rangers are streaking. Scherzer is the better pitcher than Cannon and the Rangers have a much better offense than the White Sox. Expect the Rangers to win and cover easily at home in this matchup thanks to how much better they are on both sides of the ball.

Final White Sox-Rangers Prediction & Pick: Rangers -1.5 (-120)