The Texas Rangers go for the three-game sweep of the Chicago White Sox today. It is now time to continue our MLB odds series with a White Sox-Rangers prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

Last night it was more domination from the Rangers, as they took their second straight game over the White Sox. The White Sox may have some regret about not moving Dylan Cease after his game last night. He was shelled for seven runs in just 1.2 innings of work in the game. The Rangers got the scoring started early. In the bottom of the first, Corey Seager launched a two-run home run in his first action since July 21st.

Then in the bottom of the second, he had another RBI on a single. After a Nathaniel Lowe single that scored a run, and Adolis Garcia Walk, Josh Jung drove Seager home to give the Rangers a 5-0 lead. Then Travis Jankowski doubled to score two more runs to end Dylan Cease's night in the second inning. Jung would add a two-run home run in the fifth, as the Rangers would win 11-1. The Rangers are now sitting at 62-46 on the year, but even with this two-game winning streak, they are still just a half-game up on the Astros in the division.

Here are the White Sox-Rangers MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: White Sox-Rangers Odds

Chicago White Sox: +1.5 (+104)

Texas Rangers: -1.5 (-125)

Over: 9 (-104)

Under: 9 (-118)

How To Watch White Sox vs. Rangers

TV: NBCSCH/BSSW

Stream: MLB.TV

Time: 2:05 PM ET/ 11:05 AM PT

Why The White Sox Could Cover The Spread

The White Sox scored a run last night. That is an improvement considering that they had been shut out in the prior two games. The White Sox have now scored just one run in their last three games. On the season they rank 25th in runs scored, 25th in batting average, 30th in on-base percentage, and 24th in slugging. Last night, the lone run on the evening came from a solo home run for Seby Zavala. It was his first home run since June 28th, as he has struggled at the plate. Since the start of June, he is hitting just .130 with five RBIs and four runs scored.

Luis Robert Jr leads the team in both home runs and RBIs this year, but he is just 1-7 so far in the series. His 29 home runs rank him tied for fourth in the majors, while his 60 RBIs rank him tied for 39th. While he hit just .257 since the start of July, he is still slugging well. He has nine doubles and five home runs since then, which has led to 14 RBIs. Still, he has struggled with strikeouts. He has struck out 33 times since the start of July, including three times in this series.

Multiple players for White Sox have been hitting .250 or worse in the last week. Only Andrew Vaughn has hit over that in the last seven days. He has hit .308 in the last week with a home run and two RBIs. Meanwhile, he is only one of three players on the roster with more than one RBI in the last week. The leader in the past seven days is Jake Burger, who is now a member of the Marlins. Vaughn and Robert Jr each have two RBIs in the last week, as does Yoan Moncada. He is hitting just .222 since coming back from the IL with three RBIS and no extra-base hits.

The White Sox will send Touki Toussaint to the mound today in this one. He is 1-3 on the season with a 3.50 ERA. Last time out he got his first win of the season. He went five innings and gave up just three hits without a run on his way to a win.

Why The Rangers Could Cover The Spread

The Ranger's offense continues to be impressive, scoring 11 runs last night. They are first in the majors in runs scored, batting average, and on-base percentage. They also sit second in the majors in slugging. Last night it was Corey Seager and Josh Jung who had huge nights. Seager picked up where he left off in July. In July he was hitting .365 with a .414 on-base percentage before missing time with an injury. He also had five home runs and ten RBIS with 15 runs scored in July.

Josh Jung also continues to drive in runs. He drove in three more last night, and sicne the start of July has 15 RBIs. That is helped by four home runs and nine doubles in that period. Jung has also scored 10 times since the start of July. He has hit just .267 since the start of July, but with his production, that is more than enough for the Rangers.

Meanwhile, multiple members of the Rangers come into this game hot. The Rangers have played five games in the last week, and in that time Marcus Semien has driven in five runs while batting .250. Nathaniel Lowe is hitting .313 with a .450 on-base percentage in the last week, leading to an RBI and a run scored. Adolis Garcia is hitting .294 with a home run and three runs scored. With how many players are producing for the Rangers, it will be a hard offense to stop.

On the hill for the Rangers, this afternoon will be the Ranger's newest starting pitcher, Max Scherzer. Scherzer is 9-4 on the season with a 4.01 ERA. The last three starts for Scherzer have been hit-and-miss. Last time out he went seven innings and gave up just one run against the Nationals. Still, the time before that he gave up five runs on four home runs in six innings against the Red Sox.

Final White Sox-Rangers Prediction & Pick

Even if Max Scherzer pitches at his worse, he is still better than Touki Toussaint. The Rangers' offense dismantled one of the best pitchers in the majors, and it has no signs of slowing down. While Scherzer may not be as dominant as he once was, he just needs to be above average to get wins in Texas. This year Scherzer has gotten two or less runs off support in three of his four losses. That is not going to happen to pitch for the Rangers. Take the Rangers to cover and score plenty of runs in this one.

Final White Sox-Rangers Prediction & Pick: Rangers -1.5 (-125)