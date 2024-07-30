The Madden 25 Rating Reveal week is underway, and the developers have announced the top 10 safeties in the game. These are 10 guys you don't want to throw those risky passes towards, as they'll likely make a play thanks to their high attributes. Although the ratings fluctuate throughout the season, these 10 players will be the best safeties to use at launch. While there are a few obvious names, a couple might surprise you. Regardless, let's take a look at the Top 10 best rated safeties in Madden 25.

Who Are The Best Safeties to use in Madden 25?

At launch, these are the best safety ratings in Madden 25:

Jessie Bates III – 97 OVR Antoine Winfield Jr. – 94 OVR Minkah Fitzpatrick – 93 OVR Derwin James Jr. – 91 OVR Tyrann Mathieu – 91 OVR Budda Baker – 90 OVR Kevin Byard III – 89 OVR Kyle Hamilton – 89 OVR Talanoa Hufanga – 88 OVR Jevon Holland – 88 OVR

Atlanta Falcons' Jessie Bates III is Madden 25's highest rated safety in the game at launch with a 97 OVR. That puts him three points ahead of the next best rated safety, Antoine Winfield Jr.

Bates is coming off his best year, as well as his first with the Falcons. The 27-year old safety signed a four-year deal with the team, and things seem off to a great start. Bates recorded multiple career highs in 2023, including tackles, interceptions, and forced fumbles. He even earned Defensive Player of the Week Award twice in the season.

Below Bates is Antoine Winfield Jr., who receives a 94 OVR rating at Madden 25's launch. Despite earning multiple career highs in 2023, Winfield was not named a Pro Bowler. He led the league in forced fumbles (6), while recovering 4 and earning three more interceptions to boot. Furthermore, he played his first full season since his rookie year. He signed a four-year extension with the Buccaneers in May, keeping the young superstar in the Bay for four more years.

But while ratings for players like Winfield and Bates make sense, there's one particular rating that catches our eye: Chicago Bears' S Kevin Byard III. Byard is coming off a disappointing season, one that saw him traded and then released when the year ended. The Titans sent him to Philadelphia, where the hope was that he could contribute to a struggling Eagles' defense. But Byard, as well as the Eagles as a whole, collapsed last season.

However, Byard now finds himself on the Chicago Bears, who could surprise people in Year 1 of the Caleb Williams era. While there's a lot of excitement around the offense which includes D.J. Moore, Keenan Allen, Rome Odunze, and D'Andre Swift, players like Byard can maybe help make a name for the defense as well. Fun Fact, Byard is extremely durable, playing in 16 games every season since being drafted in 2016.

Lastly, we also wanted to mention that Derwin James Jr., the highest rated safety at Madden 24's launch, still remains one of the highest rated safeties in Madden 25. However, his rating dropped four points since the launch of Madden 24, it seems. He'll look to rebound this year with Jim Harbaugh coaching the team.

Overall, that includes the top 10 best safety ratings in Madden 25. Again, expect these numbers to change throughout the season. We'll see some players catch everyone off guard with some legendary performances. On the other hand, expect some of these players' numbers to dip as the season progresses.

