The year 2022 saw the rise of a handful of female WWE wrestlers across several promotions. You had some female wrestlers switch promotions and are doing better now because of it. We saw midcard talent finally get their chance at the big one and succeed. Overall, 2022 was an incredible year for women’s wrestling.

This year you saw the rise of Liv Morgan. Morgan has been a fan favorite for some time. Fans were even pushing for her to win the Money in the Bank contract back in 2021. It didn’t happen then, but it finally happened in 2022. Liv Morgan became Ms. Money in the Bank and successfully cashed in her contract to become Smackdown Women’s Champion that same night. Her reign wasn’t anything spectacular, but it proved that she belonged on the main event scene. It’s not her fault she had to feud with Ronda Rousey.

Toni Storm had quite an exciting year. After requesting and receiving her release from WWE at the end of 2021, she found herself on AEW Dynamite a few months later. It didn’t take long for Storm to find major success in AEW. After participating in the Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament and continuing her feud with Britt Baker, she became AEW Interim Women’s World Champion at All Out. She held the title for over two months before losing it to Jaime Hayter at Full Gear. Toni Storm quickly became one of the top faces of the AEW women’s division in just a few months.

Bianca Belair had the most dominant year for any women’s wrestler in any promotion. From the start of 2022 to the end, Belair has been on top. She won the Elimination Chamber in Saudi Arabia. She defeated Becky Lynch to become Raw Women’s Champion in what was arguably the best match from both nights of Wrestlemania. She’s competed in ladder matches, last women standing matches, and even WarGames. Belair has had a strong reign throughout the year and is at the top of the food chain right now. It will be a truly shocking moment when she finally loses her championship.

If you can’t tell already, I believe Bianca Belair is the best women’s wrestler of 2022. As I mentioned before, 2022 was an incredible year for women’s wrestling. New stars were made, and main event stars were cemented. Women’s wrestling is in great hands heading into 2023.