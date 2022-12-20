By Dante Turo · 2 min read

Since Triple H has taken over creative control of WWE, we’ve seen numerous changes made throughout his months of leadership. Between returns, gimmick changes, and getting rid of unpopular storylines, Triple H has made a noticeable difference in WWE.

Triple H says he always does what’s “best for business.” He has done a pretty good job with that so far, but there is something he should bring back in 2023 that I believe is best for business. Triple H should bring back the 40-man Royal Rumble match.

The 40-man Royal Rumble only occurred once in WWE history. In 2011, they experimented with the 40-man concept, which ultimately saw Alberto Del Rio win the match. Looking back at it, the match wasn’t very good, considering how hyped up it was. The 40-man Royal Rumble should’ve gone down as one of the best rumble matches in history, but instead, it was a failure. There weren’t many returns, and WWE didn’t have enough big names to fill up the number of entrants.

Fast forward nearly 12 years later, and I think WWE should give it another shot. WWE in 2023 is a lot different than it was in 2011, and the world of professional wrestling is also a lot different now than it was back then. Unlike in 2011, WWE has enough star power to carry a 40-man match. And with this upcoming WrestleMania being hyped up as much as it is, the Royal Rumble needs to feel equally as significant.

This is Triple H’s first Royal Rumble where he’s in charge. It’s the first pay-per-view of the New Year and the start of WrestleMania season. Adding another 10 superstars to the match allows more room for surprise returns and debuts, potentially from other companies, and more opportunity for other wrestlers to get some shine. With Triple H in charge, the forbidden door feels more open than ever, and the odds of seeing a wrestler from another promotion crossing over to WWE are stronger than ever.

Triple H could make this event the most memorable Royal Rumble in history. Even with the original 30-man concept, the Royal Rumble is shaping up to be an exciting event, but Triple H and WWE should at least consider attempting another 40-man Rumble match. The match would be a lot more exciting this time and would make next year’s WrestleMania feel even more important than it already does.

