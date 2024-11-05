Tuesday, November 5, is a busy day in the United States of America, in both sports and otherwise. The 2024 NFL trade deadline is on Nov. 5, meaning every team must finalize any deals by 4 p.m. ET. In even bigger news, Tuesday is also Election Day. It is the last day for U.S. citizens to get their votes in, and we will learn who won the bid to become the next president of the United States, as well as the results for a number of other issues. The one thing we won’t get on Nov. 4 is any NBA action, and in this article, we will explain why.

Why are there no NBA games on November 5?

The sole reason for there being no games on Nov. 5 is because it is Election Day. The NBA wants to incentivize all eligible voters, both young and old, to go out and vote. Without any NBA games to watch, there is really no excuse but to submit your ballot. Voting is of the utmost importance, and it far outweighs athletics.

This isn’t the first time the NBA has taken off Election Day. In fact, it did the same thing for Election Day two years ago. Because of the lack of games on Nov. 5, the NBA scheduled a full slate on Nov. 4, which made for an uber-entertaining night of basketball. All 30 teams played in a total of 15 games, and none of the games started at the same time.

Die-hard basketball fans were rewarded with a full schedule of basketball, and the staggered schedule (all games were 15 minutes apart) allowed for fans to catch all of the action, especially late-game magic.

Will NBA action pick back up on November 6?

With no games on Nov. 5, NBA action will pick back up in a big way on Nov. 6. There will be 12 total games featuring 24 teams on Wednesday, so fans who couldn’t bear no NBA action will be in for a treat. The first two games of the night will be the Detroit Pistons vs. Charlotte Hornets matchup and the Orlando Magic vs. Indiana Pacers battle at 7 p.m. ET.

The Pistons are coming off of an upset victory over the Los Angeles Lakers, and the Hornets fell to 2-5 after losing to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Meanwhile, the Magic are trying to find their way with Paolo Banchero sidelined with an injury, and the Pacers beat a Dallas Mavericks team that was in the NBA Finals last year. Indiana is still below .500, but the big win could serve as the momentum they need to get back on track.

The closing NBA games will be at 10 p.m. ET, as the Philadelphia 76ers will take on the Los Angeles Clippers, and the Toronto Raptors will play the Sacramento Kings. Paul George made his 76ers debut on Nov. 4, and now he will take on his old team. The revenge game is one of the most anticipated games of the season.

November 6 NBA schedule:

Detroit Pistons @ Charlotte Hornets at 7 p.m. ET

Orlando Magic @ Indiana Pacers at 7 p.m. ET

New York Knicks @ Atlanta Hawks at 7:30 p.m. ET

Golden State Warriors @ Boston Celtics at 7:30 p.m. ET

San Antonio Spurs @ Houston Rockets at 8 p.m. ET

Los Angeles Lakers @ Memphis Grizzlies at 8 p.m. ET

Cleveland Cavaliers @ New Orleans Pelicans at 8 p.m. ET

Chicago Bulls @ Dallas Mavericks at 8:30 p.m. ET

Oklahoma City Thunder @ Denver Nuggets at 9 p.m. ET

Miami Heat @ Phoenix Suns at 9 p.m. ET

Philadelphia 76ers @ Los Angeles Clippers at 10 p.m. ET

Toronto Raptors @ Sacramento Kings at 10 p.m. ET