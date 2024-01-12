Whatever you may think, the truth is that Belichick is HIM.

Bill Belichick is no longer the head coach of the New England Patriots. That feels very strange to say, but it has become true. He has been a constant presence in the NFL for over two decades, leading the Patriots to numerous titles and a reputation as the unquestionable GOAT (Greatest of All Time) NFL head coach.

Bill Belichick's Coaching Career

Over a coaching career spanning more than 25 years, Bill Belichick has left an indelible mark. Of course, the pinnacle of his achievements occurred during his time at the helm of the Patriots. Assuming the head coaching role in 2000, Belichick transformed the Patriots into a dominant force within the NFL. Under his guidance, the team clinched multiple championships, including an unprecedented six Super Bowl titles. Belichick's adeptness in adjusting strategies and consistently upholding a superior level of performance season after season stands as a pivotal factor in the enduring success of the Patriots.

Thank you, Coach Belichick. pic.twitter.com/N13NSSbeon — New England Patriots (@Patriots) January 11, 2024

Belichick's Best Coaching Moments

Taking the Patriots' Reins

2000 marked a pivotal turning point for the franchise. Bill Belichick came into the picture and orchestrated a significant shift for the franchise. He began constructing the groundwork for a dynasty. He meticulously assembled his coaching staff, bringing in Charlie Weis to manage the offense while retaining the services of Dante Scarnecchia and Ivan Fears. The decision to draft Tom Brady in the sixth round ultimately transformed into securing the services of the greatest quarterback of all time. This pivotal choice set the stage for future success.

THAT Super Bowl

Super Bowl XXXVI was one for the books. The strategic physicality employed by Belichick's defense stifled the formidable St. Louis Rams' offense. While Tom Brady rightfully earned MVP honors for his composure during the game-winning drive, it was the defense, masterminded by Belichick and Romeo Crennel, that emerged as the unsung hero. Key contributions included Ty Law's pick-six and the relentless pressure applied by Willie McGinest and Mike Vrabel. We also saw bone-crushing hits on receivers by Tebucky Jones and Lawyer Milloy, and open-field tackling prowess exhibited by Tedy Bruschi. The defensive strategy successfully limited the “Greatest Show on Turf. This explosive offense put up just 17 points in the Super Bowl. Belichick's decision to start Brady, despite an ankle injury just one week prior, further showcased his strategic acumen.

He Won Before Brady

Often overlooked is Belichick's success in winning Super Bowls even before the Tom Brady era with the Patriots. Before his iconic tenure in New England, Belichick actually secured two Super Bowl victories as part of the New York Giants in the 1986 and 1990 seasons. While not in the head coaching role, his influence on those victories is immortalized in the Pro Football Hall of Fame due to his defensive game plan.

Masterful Team Building

As a head coach, Belichick showcased his adeptness in team building. This started in his debut season with the Patriots in 2000. Steering the necessary adjustments, he led the team to its first-ever Super Bowl victory in 2001. The defensive brilliance that stunned the St. Louis Rams in Super Bowl XXXVI underscored Belichick's strategic prowess. While Tom Brady played a pivotal role, earning six Super Bowl rings, Belichick's role in orchestrating successful teams cannot be understated. Brady acknowledged Belichick as one of the best coaches in NFL history following his illustrious career.

Super Bowl Synonymous

Belichick holds the record for the most Super Bowl wins as a coach. There is no question that that is a testament to his coaching prowess. Critics argue that Belichick relies on star quarterbacks like Brady for Super Bowl victories. However, the 71-year-old head coach has navigated challenges with other quarterbacks like Cam Newton and Mac Jones. There is just nobody who has won more and done it better. The fact is that for a majority of the 21st century, Bill Belichick was… inevitable.

Looking Ahead

In the annals of NFL history, Bill Belichick's legacy stands as an indomitable force. He just transcending eras and quarterbacks. From his instrumental role in the New York Giants' Super Bowl triumphs to the historic run with Tom Brady and the New England Patriots, Belichick's coaching brilliance has left an indelible mark. He is a meticulous team builder and defensive maestro. He not only navigated the challenges of transitioning quarterbacks but also clinched the title of the coach with the most Super Bowl wins. As the Patriots face a new era, Belichick's departure prompts contemplation about his legacy. Belichick endures as a football genius and the true coaching GOAT of the NFL.