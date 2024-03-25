It took the Atlanta Braves 26 years to capture a World Series title from their last one back in 1995. The 2021 season for Atlanta turned out to be one that no one thought was imaginable during most of that season. After all, the team finished winning just 88 regular-season games. But since then, the Braves have continued to dominate the National League, yet have not been able to repeat championship glory from three years ago and hoisting the Commissioner's Trophy again.
They instead have been put out by the Philadelphia Phillies in the last two NLDS's.
The Braves are beginning to resemble a lot of the Atlanta teams from the 1990s to mid-2000s. Those teams dominated their division, winning 14 straight division titles, made considerable playoff runs, multiple World Series appearances, but only walked away with one championship.
As of right now, they're setting near the halfway mark of that feat with six straight NL East titles and already have their World Series. Based on history, is what's to come just more dominating regular-season success followed by postseason letdowns? Or will this era of the team do at least one better than those teams from a bygone era and win multiple titles?
Much like last year, and even the year before, the 2024 Braves can win the World Series. In fact, their chances seem even greater this year than the past two seasons. Here's why.
The Braves offense returns… and may be even better
The Braves last season had one of the best offenses in baseball, setting records and making history. In 2024, there's no reason why that shouldn't be the case once again, and maybe even better. The lineup won't see much of a change, with really the only exception being Jarred Kelenic, who Atlanta acquired in a trade from the Seattle Mariners.
Kelenic looks to be an upgrade over 2021 NLCS MVP Eddie Rosario, who since that series almost three years ago, has yet to find himself at the plate, not to mention being the best of outfielders. But you also have the return of Adam Duvall, who will be platooning with Kelenic and adding to the bench.
Besides that, it's just the usuals of Ronald Acuna Jr., the reigning NL MVP, and Matt Olson, last year's home run leader, and Austin Riley etc. But it will also be another year with their young centerfielder, Michael Harris II, who is just getting started. The former Rookie of the Year struggled at times last season, mostly due to injury. But he had a fantastic second half, hitting .325, per Fangraphs.
For Atlanta, they just have to bring their explosive offense into the postseason with them. Their entire lineup has struggled to find their swing in the postseason the past two years, scoring 21 runs in their last four playoff games, allowing their division rivals the Phillies to send them packing early. If this team can find a way to wake up the bats in October, not many teams could stop them from winning another World Series.
The Braves Rotation is Better
The one area that the Braves entered the offseason with concern was their starting rotation. Mike Soroka was traded to the Chicago White Sox, Kyle Wright was traded to the Kansas City Royals, Ian Anderson would still be recovering from Tommy John, and there were still question marks with Bryce Elder and AJ Smith-Shawver.
The fifth man is still a bit of an uncertainty, with, as of now, Reynaldo Lopez earning the spot. But trading with the Boston Red Sox for Chris Sale to solidify the fourth man, is a massive improvement, that is if he can stay healthy. Adding him and his veteran leadership within a rotation with Spencer Strider, Max Fried, and Charlie Morton gives the Braves a lengthy rotation, with reasonable options in the minors to rotate to figure out the fifth option, if need be.
Plus, last year's strikeout leader is looking to be potentially the best pitcher in the majors this season. Strider finished last year 20-5, with a 3.37 ERA and a crazy 281 strikeouts. Granted, it's just Spring Training but Strider finished his spring with giving up only two earned runs during the entire month, striking out 35 with a 0.79 ERA, per Codify. That's likely due to him adding a curveball to his already lethal arsenal. He'll be the Braves 2024 Opening Day starter.
All in all, this could potentially be a rotation that no one would want to face when it comes to October. It's got length, depth, and experience with some nasty pitching.