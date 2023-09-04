After years in the entertainment industry and having accumulated over $60 million net worth, Britney Spears has decided not to take up “lucrative” offers from companies who wanted her to do social media promos for their products. This is even though these deals could have brought her a lot of money, especially for Instagram posts. After all, Britney is a star on Insta.

Sources reveal that even before divorce announcements, companies already reached out to Britney's representatives. They were hoping she would advertise their products online in exchange for a substantial sum of money. However, Britney declined these offers.

One reason was that she didn't really like the companies approaching her. Plus, these companies weren't satisfied with just a simple post; they also wanted her to do a photo shoot and create videos endorsing their products.

Now, Britney does like posting on Instagram but not for social media promos.

The pop star is the first of few celebrities who turned down offers like this. And there's a financial reason why the majority of them do it.

Stars like Gwyneth Paltrow earn about $100,000 for a single Instagram post and other social media promos. Kim Kardashian, on the other hand, has received up to a million dollars for a single post.

Doing the math, Britney Spears has around 42 million followers on social media platforms. This means she could have made a significant amount of money from these deals.

With so much going on around her life, the last thing Britney Spears can do is social media promo. Releasing new music would be nice for fans, though.