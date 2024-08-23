After U2 played a 40-night residency at the Sphere in Las Vegas, Chris Martin and Coldplay did not feel like they could follow in their footsteps. While the “Yellow” singer did not rule out eventually playing the high-tech venue, it does not sound like Coldplay is going to stop touring anytime soon as they are in the midst of their 2024 Music of the Spheres World Tour.

While appearing on the Elvis Duran show, Martin was asked about playing the Sphere. Martin had high praise for U2's show, which opened the venue in September 2023.

“Yes, I went to see the U2 show, which is amazing,” Martin said. “We [won't] play there for a long time because A.) Their show is perfect, and I wouldn't want to try and follow that. And B.) I'm not quite ready to stay in one place. We like moving around to see people in different places.

“I'm sure one day it will feel more appealing. But right now, I love waking up in different countries in Finnish and then Taiwanese — it's fun,” he added.

During U2's final show at the Sphere on March 2, 2024, Bono sang a snippet of Coldplay's “Yellow” during “All I Want Is You.” This was to honor Martin, whose birthday fell on the same night.

Coldplay's 2024 tour

It does make sense. Currently, Coldplay is on the 2024 leg of the Music of the Spheres World Tour, which began in March 2022. They are currently wrapping up a four-night stay in Vienna, Austria, where Taylor Swift was supposed to perform three shows on the Eras Tour, before heading to Dublin, Ireland.

After that, Coldplay will head to Australia for an 11-show run in Australia and New Zealand. This will mark the end of the Music of the Spheres Tour after over two years on the road.

The Music of the Spheres Tour is in support of the album of the same name. Additionally, it will be going when the band's upcoming album, Moon Music, comes out on October 4.

What is U2's Sphere show?

From September 29, 2023, to March 2, 2024, U2 played a 40-night residency titled U2:UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere. It was centered around their 1991 album, Achtung Baby, and saw the band perform it in full live for the first time.

Bono, The Edge, and Adam Clayton were all present for the shows. However, U2 drummer Larry Mullen Jr. had to sit out of the residency due to health issues. In his place was Bram van den Berg of the band Krezip.

For fans who missed it, U2 is releasing a concert film exclusive to the venue. V-U2: An Immersive Concert Film will premiere on September 5, 2024, nearly a full year after the residency began. The 72-minute film will showcase some of the stunning visuals from U2's show.

Phish and Dead and Company have since played the Sphere. The Eagles are set for a 20-night residency starting on September 20. Anyma will play the first-ever EDM shows there beginning on December 27, 2024, and going until January 1, 2025.

It does sound like Coldplay will get to the venue someday. But they appear to be having a lot of fun on their current blockbuster tour. Whenever they head to Las Vegas, it will be interesting to see the visuals they bring.