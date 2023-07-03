When Jennifer Lawrence was proposed to by now husband Cooke Maroney, it didn't go so smoothly. The actress — while promoting No Hard Feelings — explained on an episode of Amelia Dimoldenberg's YouTube series that during the proposal, she didn't act how she wanted to. Dimoldenberg joked that she acted like a “competition winner,” per People.

“Terrifying, but very, very exciting,” said Lawrence. “I didn't say what I wanted to. I imagined it a million times, and then I ended up just going, ‘What? What? What?' And then going, ‘Thank you, thank you, thank you.' ”

“Like a competition winner,” said Dimoldenberg.

“Exactly,” the Silver Linings Playbook actress said.

Lawrence and Cooke Maroney, an art director, got engaged in February 2019, almost a year after they met each other. They had their wedding in October later that year. Their wedding reception had 150 guests including Adele, Emma Stone, Ashley Olsen, Amy Schumer and Kris Jenner, at the Belcourt of Newport, a mansion in Newport, Rhode Island.

“He's just the best person I've ever met in my whole life,” Lawrence said in June 2019 following Maroney's proposal. “It was a very, very easy decision.”

At another point, Lawrence shared she was “so happy” she didn't cancel her wedding to Maroney. Lawrence explained that while filming Causeways living away from Maroney, she felt a lot of anxiety about the commitment. But upon her return to New York, it faded when she was with him again.

“I'm so happy I didn't freak out and cancel the wedding and run away,” Lawrence said.

See Jennifer Lawrence in No Hard Feelings, in theaters now.