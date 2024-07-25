The Baltimore Orioles are in a strong position as the MLB trade deadline approaches, boasting one of the best records in baseball at 60-41. However, the Yankees are nipping at their heels, trailing by just 1.5 games. The American League East has been a hotly contested battle, with the Orioles and Yankees trading places atop the standings throughout the season. As the deadline looms, the Orioles have solidified their position as buyers, ready to make moves to bolster their roster for a postseason run.

The Orioles have enjoyed a second consecutive season of highly competitive baseball thus far, led by guys like Gunnar Henderson, Ryan Mountcastle, Adley Rutschman and others at the plate. Baltimore's offense currently leads the league in homers (157) and slugging percentage (.450). Their pitching staff, likewise, anchored by Corbin Burnes and Grayson Rodriguez, has also been a significant factor in their success, ranking seventh in the league in rotation ERA (3.72).

However, the team has suffered some critical losses to their starting rotation this season that have to be addressed at the deadline. Kyle Bradish, John Means, and Tyler Wells were all sidelined for the season due to injuries. This has left the Orioles in need of, at the very least a third reliable starter to maintain their competitive edge in the East, hold off the Yankees, and make a legitimate run at the World Series.

To fill this gap, the Orioles have been exploring the market for a top-tier starter, and one name that has been linked to the team is Tarik Skubal of the Detroit Tigers. Skubal, a 27-year-old left-hander, has emerged as one of the brightest young pitchers in the game, posting a 2.34 ERA in 20 starts this season. Skubal's performances coupled with two more years of team control remaining on his contract make him an attractive option for any team looking to bolster its rotation, including the Orioles. However, acquiring him won't be easy or cheap.

What the Orioles' high cost of trading for Tarik Skubal would be

While Skubal's talent and potential are undeniable, the cost of acquiring him might be too steep for the Orioles. To land the lefty, the Orioles would likely have to part with some of their top prospects from their No. 1 ranked farm system. This could include some version of trading off second baseman Jackson Holliday, outfielder Heston Kjerstad, second baseman/outfielder Connor Norby, and catcher/first baseman Samuel Basallo, that is according to MLB Networks Mark DeRosa and insider Joel Sherman.

Holliday, the top overall prospect in baseball, has already made a brief appearance in the majors this season, and despite struggling initially, he remains a highly touted future star. Kjerstad has also shown promise, slashing .286/.412/.482 with three home runs and 12 RBIs in his 24 games in the majors this season.

Basallo, the Orioles No. 2 prospect, currently in Double-A, is another valuable piece, slashing .271/.339/.439 with 12 homers and 39 RBIs. Finally, Norby, fifth-ranked in the pipeline, in 80 games in Triple-A this year, is batting .297 with 16 homers. He also made five appearances with the Orioles this year, earning four hits and 17 at-bats.

The Orioles' farm system is the envy of many in the league, and it's one of the key reasons for their current and future success. Trading away top prospects like Holliday, Kjerstad, and Basallo would significantly deplete their pipeline of the young talent they've fought so hard to attain over the last several years. While Skubal could provide an immediate boost, the long-term impact of losing these prospects could be detrimental.

The Orioles could always seek other options that won't require such a significant sacrifice. For example, they could explore acquiring Garrett Crochet from the Chicago White Sox, though he would also likely come at a high cost. Or, they could consider going after another Tigers pitcher, Jack Flaherty. By considering a wider range of options, the Orioles might find a more balanced solution that strengthens their rotation without gutting their farm system.