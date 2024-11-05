The Green Bay Packers are having a wonderful first half of the 2024 NFL season. Green Bay is 6-3 heading into Week 10 and is right in the mix for the NFC playoffs. Unfortunately, the Packers suffered a major defeat in Week 9, losing 24-14 to the Lions.

This defeat was massive because it put the Packers two games behind in the NFC North. It also gives Detroit a chance to gain a tiebreaker over them if they get swept when the teams have their second matchup later in the season. That game will take place in Detroit, which gives the Lions an edge.

That does not mean that the Packers are hopelessly behind the Lions. Green Bay still has a very realistic chance of winning the NFC North — they'll just need luck on their side. A win against the Lions in December, plus a brief skid from Detroit, could put Green Bay in a solid enough position to win the division.

Unfortunately, that is an unlikely outcome. It is more than likely that the Lions win the NFC North and the Packers are left fighting for a wild card playoff spot. That gives them less margin for error.

So should Packers fans start panicking now?

Below we will explore three reasons why the Packers are in trouble after their crushing loss to the Lions in Week 9.

Jordan Love's mobility was clearly an issue against the Lions

Jordan Love suffered a groin injury during Green Bay's Week 8 win against the Jaguars. Leading up to Week 9, it was unclear whether Love would play in the game or if Malik Willis would get the start.

The Packers eventually announced that Love would start against the Lions. However, head coach Matt LaFleur cautioned that he would only do so if he was confident that Love could protect himself from further injuries.

Love may not have suffered a significant setback against Detroit, but it was clear that he was not 100% healthy. One crucial third down play in the third quarter comes to mind, where a healthy Love could have easily evaded the rush and picked up a first down. Instead, Love drifted further and further back, eventually throwing an incomplete pass.

This game exposed just how much Jordan Love's mobility is an integral part of his playing style.

Packers fans should keep an eye on Love after the team returns from their bye week in Week 10. If Love continues to look hobbled, or if he suffers another injury late in the season, these same problems could crop back up.

Green Bay's loss to Detroit has them behind in the NFC North standings

As mentioned in the intro, Green Bay's path to winning the NFC North took a huge hit with this loss.

Detroit is 7-1 heading into Week 10 while the Packers are 6-3. That puts them two losses behind the Lions, though they could gain one game of distance back if Detroit loses to Houston in Week 10.

The Lions also have the opportunity to secure a tiebreaker over the Packers if Detroit can complete the sweep. That would put the Lions another game ahead of the Packers and give them an advantage in the second-half of the season.

But honestly, none of that may even matter. Detroit is playing like one of the best teams in the NFL right now, so it is within the realm of possibility that the Lions simply accumulate more wins regardless of their head-to-head record with the Packers.

If the division title is off the table for Green Bay, they'll have to duke it out with a competitive field of teams for an NFC wild card spot. A wild card berth is the most realistic outcome for the Packers, but it is not ideal. Home field advantage is significant in the playoffs, and the Packers likely won't benefit from it as a wild card team.

Packers defense could really use Jaire Alexander back in the lineup

Jaire Alexander's injury is another reason for Packers fans to start sweating.

Alexander suffered a knee injury towards the end of the game against the Jaguars in Week 8. He got an MRI later that week and thankfully he avoided a long-term injury. However, Alexander was inactive against the Lions in Week 9.

Why was Alexander inactive while Love was active, despite having similar injury situations?

One reason could be that Alexander was deemed less important than Love. However, another possibility is that Alexander's injury is more severe than Love's.

Green Bay's coverage unit is not the same without Jaire Alexander on the field.

Hopefully Alexander can take advantage of the bye week and get completely healthy before the final stretch of the regular season.