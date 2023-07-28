UFC Welterweight Themba Gorimbo made an unlikely friend in WWE legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson after reveling he had just $7 in his account before his UFC Fight Night victory over Takashi Sato. After an amazing gesture by Johnson, the two finally met up and exchanged a meaningful moment. Follow our UFC news for more fight announcements and breaking content!

Following his win over Sato in May, Gorimbo revealed he had only $7 to his name and was having trouble making ends meet. Training at MMA Masters in Miami, Gorimbo has opened up about how fighters like Colby Covington have aided him during his MMA journey. His story caught The Rock's attention and brought the actor to an emotional place, given he had similar struggles when he was coming up.

This is f’n crazy to see and brings back many emotions and memories.

$7.49 in this fighter’s bank account.

I once had $7 bucks too. I’ve been there on that grind.

Got your back, brother. I’ll help.

You got this. I’ll be in touch @TheAnswerMMA #hardestworkersintheroom https://t.co/C2gn1j7OQF — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) June 10, 2023

The Rock ended up getting in touch with Gorimbo and gifted him a full-furnished home in Miami, Florida where he trains MMA. Gorimbo was extremely grateful for the gesture and said that it changed his life. Still, the two had yet to meet in person. While Gorimbo was at MMA Masters shooting a fake promo, his buddy creeped up behind him for a surprise.

We’ve never met but I had to fly to Miami to look this man @TheAnswerMMA in the eyes, hug him and shake his hand. I’ve been moved & motivated by his story ❤️ He recently won his first fight in the @ufc. He had $7 bucks in his bank account when he won. He sleeps on a couch in… pic.twitter.com/8QIDa7PJTY — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) July 27, 2023

It was quite the emotional scene as Gorimbo is seen visibly tearing up. There's nothing but joy in this type of situation and it's great to see these two finally meet. Hopefully, without having to worry as much financially, Gorimbo can put his full focus into training MMA and becoming the best fighter he can be.

Themba Gorimbo is current 11-4 and has a UFC record of 1-1. It's unknown when his next bout will be, but expect to see him in action very soon. It's clear he has the potential to become something great if he has The Rock's stamp of approval.