The That’s So Raven star, Raven-Symone, shared how she’s kept her privacy with dating. She shared during the episode of Howie Mandel Does Stuff Podcast that she’s had anyone she’s ever dated to sign a non-disclosure agreement (NDA), including her now-wife, Miranda Pearman-Maday, per TooFab.

“All of my relationships, especially, obviously, when I started dating, I had to get people to sign NDAs,” said Raven-Symoné. “It took me a while to wrap my head around it because it’s very impersonal, but someone in our position needs to do that.”

“Welcome to being a celebrity in Hollywood nowadays!” Raven-Symoné said.

She usually asks them right before they get intimate too. She doesn’t want all of her life in the spotlight. But also, she added that social media changes a relationship. “It’s true though nowadays, hashtags, real life, they change the dynamic of having an intimate relationship with somebody.”

She also shared how she asked her now wife Pearman-Maday, “Her moment was crazy. We were in New York. We were in this outdoor French type of restaurant, and my mom had been bugging me. She was like, ‘You got to get it signed. … I’m like, ‘She’s from the industry.’ And my mom was bugging me.”

Initially her wife declined to sign it. “I was really reluctant because I knew something was different about Miranda,” she continued. “She’s like, ‘I don’t understand’ because she knew that we had something different like it just feels different.”

Ultimately, Pearman-Maday eventually signed the NDA for the That’s So Raven star. “We both were like, ‘This takes away the genuineness of it all,’ but we also understood that we live in Hollywood. She knows who she is. So she did it.”