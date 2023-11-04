The Tennessee Titans have no reason to worry about Will Levis after his 'down game' versus the Pittsburgh Steelers

Tennessee Titans rookie quarterback Will Levis had a debut for the ages in the Titans Week 8 28-23 win over the Atlanta Falcons. The second-round pick out of Kentucky threw four touchdown passes in his first NFL start, becoming just the third quarterback in NFL history to do so in their debut. He didn't just complete four easy scores either. Instead, he connected on touchdowns of 47, 16, 61 and 33 yards, while earning the Rookie of the Week award in the process.

However, Levis fell back to Earth after his incredible start as he and the Titans were unable to replicate their success on the road in Pittsburgh. Rather, they lost to the Steelers 20-16. Levis's stats were mediocre in the loss — he went just 22-39 for 262 yards with an interception while taking four sacks.

Still, this doesn't mean there's any reason to worry about Levis. He didn't even have a bad game! In fact, Levis showed lots of good during the loss, even if it didn't translate on the scoreboard and there is still room to grow.

Throughout the game, Levis made impressive throws and continued to connect with multiple receivers like DeAndre Hopkins, Kyle Phillips, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and Chris Moore. He did take some sacks, but also got the ball out with defenders swarming, like when he delivered a screen to Derrick Henry. Levis had a defender completely taking him down and still released the ball to Henry, resulting in a big gain instead of a bad loss.

Outside of some impressive throws, Levis also led a gritty comeback drive. While the comeback attempt ended up in an interception instead of a game-winning touchdown, he was able to take the Titans most of the way down the field with zero timeouts. It may not have paid off this time, but this showed he will undoubtedly be able to lead a comeback in the future.

More importantly, Levis has already shown tons of potential. The Titans have been starved of a dangerous passing attack for a while. They rank sixth-last in passing yards per game, a ranking that was even lower before Levis started the past two games. Outside of A.J. Brown and a revived DeAndre Hopkins, Tennessee has had little star power in their passing game for years.

Anyone worrying needs to remember that Levis is just a rookie. If we were supposed to give up on rookie quarterbacks after just one “meh” game, many Pro Bowl and Hall of Fame passers would have never lasted. On top of that, Levis was playing on a short week in a primetime game at Pittsburgh. It's not crazy to think he wouldn't have his best game in those conditions.

Will Levis is clearly the best option for Tennessee's passing attack. In the Falcons game he demonstrated the kinds of deep passes he can make on a regular basis while earning the trust of his receivers. Against the Steelers, he showed his grit and ability to hang in there under pressure.

There may continue to be some ups and downs, but make no mistake — Levis is deserving of the starting quarterback job going forward. If anything, Titans fans should be excited, not worried.