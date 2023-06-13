The Money in the Bank match is one of the most exciting matches in WWE history. Each year, between 6-8 superstars compete in a ladder match for a briefcase that guarantees them a world championship match over the course of a year. Since being introduced in 2005 at WrestleMania 21, the Money in the Bank briefcase has helped create brand-new stars. From Edge to Big E, this match has elevated superstars to the next level.

This year's men's Money in the Bank match looks different than most years. Right now, Ricochet, Shinsuke Nakamura, LA Knight, Butch, Santos Escobar, and Damian Priest are set to compete in the match. What's unique is that no former world champions are competing in the match so far. Typically you'd find at least one former world champion competing in the match each year. So far, it's looking like we won't be seeing any former champions compete.

Some fans have complained about the lack of star power in the match, but this is how the Money in the Bank match should be. The Money in the Bank contract is meant to create new stars in the company. The Money in the Bank match has a proven track record of being one of the best ways to build new stars. Looking back at former winners, we can say that Edge, CM Punk, The Miz, Daniel Bryan, Seth Rollins, Dean Ambrose, and Big E solidified themselves as stars because they won the Money in the Bank briefcase. Not every Money in the Bank cash-in has been successful, and WWE wasn't able to make a new star with every former winner, but there's still a great chance whoever wins this match will be in good hands moving forward.

I love that every superstar competing in this year's match has never won a world championship. New superstars need an opportunity to become the next big star in the company. WWE has a handful of legitimate stars, but they can always use more. As I mentioned, one of the best ways to build new stars is through this match. Having a proven star win the briefcase defeats the purpose of the match. A proven star can likely get a world title opportunity whenever they please. This match is meant for the superstars who don't get many opportunities and aren't in the main event picture. Having somebody like LA Knight or Shinsuke Nakamura winning Money in the Bank is more exciting to me than Cody Rhodes or AJ Styles winning, in my opinion.

WWE has a golden opportunity to create new stars at this year's event. This could go down as one of the best and most memorable Money in the Bank matches ever. Since Triple H is in charge, it doesn't surprise me that this match is set up as it is. Triple H is about creating new stars and giving opportunities to superstars who have been mistreated in recent years. Triple H put together a fantastic ladder match filled with superstars who deserve to win the briefcase. I haven't been this excited about a Money in the Bank match in years. I'll be interesting to see who becomes the next Mr. Money in the Bank.

