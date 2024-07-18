The Tennessee Titans made multiple splashes this offseason, with one of them being the trade and extension of cornerback L'Jarius Sneed from the Kansas City Chiefs, who was recently ranked as the No. 4 cornerback in the NFL, according to a survey of NFL executives by ESPN.

“He's such a pain in the a**,” an NFC offensive coach said, via Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. “You're in for a long day when you play him.”

L'Jarius Sneed was a vital piece for the Chiefs on defense in their run to the Super Bowl last season. He made an impact against players like Tyreek Hill, Zay Flowers and Brandon Aiyuk, who are capable of making a mess of defensive game plans. Ultimately, the Chiefs locked Chris Jones into a long-term contract and traded Sneed on the franchise tag to the Titans. The cap space was not there to reasonably keep both players in Kansas City.

The Titans are getting a cornerback who ranks No. 4 in the league only behind Patrick Surtain II, Denzel Ward and Sauce Gardner, according to ESPN's survey. One coach raved about the versatility of Sneed.

“He can struggle with the quick, shiftier players, but with the bigger body receivers, he can dominate as a physical press corner because of his physicality, and he's always up for the challenge,” an AFC defensive coach said, via Fowler. “Excels in man or zone. And he has a knack for timely playmaking, and he will come up in run support and tackle.”

This was a huge move for the Titans, and they hope he is a shut down corner for them on the defensive side of the ball this upcoming season.

Titans make multiple splash moves this offseason

When the Titans acquired sneed, they signed him to a four-year, $76.4 million contract extension. They gave up a 2025 third-round pick and swapped 2024 seventh-round picks to get the deal done. This was not the only big splash that the Titans made this offseason, as they signed wide receiver Calvin Ridley to a four-year, $92 million contract, stealing him from the division rival Jacksonville Jaguars and giving Will Levis a weapon to throw to.

Brian Callahan is also coming in as the new head coach of the Titans after Mike Vrabel was fired. Brian Callahan is going to try to maximize Will Levis this season, and the addition of Calvin Ridley is an example of the team giving their young quarterback every chance to have success.

The addition of Sneed was aggressive, but it is rare that you can add a cornerback at that age. It will be interesting to see how he fares with the Titans, and how he fits on a defense that has a star in Jeffery Simmons.

It is clear that the NFL as a whole is high on Sneed's ability, and the Titans' move to acquire him shows that they are in lockstep with that view.

The Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts and Jacksonville Jaguars are probably expected to fare better than the Titans in 2024 by most people, but it is clear that the organization has visions of surprising some with the additions of Sneed and Ridley.