Kayla Nicole, former girlfriend of NFL star Travis Kelce, has found herself unexpectedly thrust back into the spotlight amid the buzz around Kelce’s romance with Taylor Swift. After recently appearing on Angel Reese’s podcast “Unapologetically Angel” and giving an interview to Radar Online, Nicole voiced her thoughts on how the dynamics within her former social circle have shifted since Swift entered the scene, Maca reports. She explained how this change has left her feeling sidelined by some of her former friends, who she once considered “like family.”

Nicole’s relationship with Kelce spanned five years, during which she grew close to the wives and girlfriends of other Kansas City Chiefs players. Yet, since her 2022 breakup with Kelce, she shared that her ties with this group have gradually weakened, something she attributes to Swift’s presence. Nicole noted that she hasn’t been seen publicly with Brittany Mahomes in over a year, though she previously shared a close bond with her, even standing as a bridesmaid in Mahomes’ wedding. In Nicole’s view, the advent of Kelce and Swift’s relationship has reshaped the “Chiefs WAG” circle, creating a new focal point that has pushed her to the outskirts.

For many of Nicole’s followers, her candidness on the topic struck a chord, as they expressed understanding and support for the challenges of moving on. In public comments, some fans empathized with Nicole, suggesting that they, too, felt the usual family-focused team atmosphere had given way to the overwhelming “Swift effect.”

Swift's Arrival Changes Chiefs' Inner Circle

Swift’s romance with Kelce has had ripple effects that extend well beyond their personal lives. Her frequent presence at Chiefs games has amplified media attention around the team, transforming the Chiefs’ inner circle with the “Swift spotlight.” Swift’s every appearance at Arrowhead Stadium becomes an event, leading some Chiefs fans and members of the WAG circle to feel that Swift’s involvement has altered the usual atmosphere, shifting focus away from the team’s families.

As Swift’s friendship with Brittany Mahomes grew, Nicole noticed a widening distance. She explained in the interview that her former friends haven’t remained as close, a feeling compounded by seeing Swift’s regular involvement with the group she once joined. Nicole’s remarks shed light on how Swift’s arrival in Kelce’s life has reshaped dynamics within the Chiefs’ community, inadvertently causing former insiders like her to feel isolated.

The high-profile couple’s blossoming romance shows no signs of slowing down, with Swift now a fixture in the Chiefs’ universe. As Kelce continues to make headlines for his achievements on the field—including his recent historic touchdown tying with Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez—Nicole’s comments serve as a reminder of the personal shifts that can accompany high-profile relationships. Whether this reshaping of the Chiefs’ inner circle will evolve as Kelce and Swift’s romance grows remains to be seen, but Nicole’s perspective highlights the sometimes-overlooked impact celebrity relationships have on personal communities.