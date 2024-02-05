Can Cody Rhodes recover if he doesn't finish his story at WrestleMania?

If you're still trying to digest the events of last Friday night's SmackDown between The Rock, Cody Rhodes, and Roman Reigns, don't worry; you're not alone. If you missed it, then maybe it was for your best interest, depending on where your fanhood lies. But most WWE fans were not pleased.

Did WWE make a mistake with The Rock, Cody Rhodes' decision on SmackDown?

After being challenged by Seth Rollins on Raw last Monday to compete for the WWE World Championship instead of Roman Reigns and the Undisputed Championship, Rhodes, the 2024 Royal Rumble winner, said he would think about it. Most were surprised by the interaction, perhaps fearing that Rhodes wouldn't be challenging Reigns again or finishing his story as creatively driven. This unfolded as CM Punk announced his triceps injury at the Royal Rumble, sidelining him for months, including WrestleMania 40.

The dirt sheets speculated wildly about the surprising twist, with some believing it was a tactic to boost television ratings and weeks of speculation leading to Rhodes ultimately choosing Reigns. However, it was announced that Rhodes would make his decision on SmackDown just four days later in Birmingham, AL. When Friday arrived, his choice was more than shocking.

Standing in the ring on SmackDown face-to-face with Reigns and wise man Paul Heyman, holding the Universal Championship on his shoulder for his Tribal Chief as always, Rhodes said, “I want that title, and I want everything from you, and I'm coming … I'm coming for you, Roman Reigns, but not at WrestleMania.”

Suddenly, The Rock's music hit, and the crowd roared. No words were spoken between The Great One and The Tribal Chief, just a long, intense stare-down. The only words exchanged were between The Rock and Rhodes. After he posed on the top ropes with Rhodes watching, The Rock embraced the two-time Royal Rumble winner, saying words that have been kept between them, but surely speculated upon.

After the dust settled on Friday night, the internet wrestling community quickly realized what had happened, and the overall reaction was not too kind to the Hollywood star.

WWE receiving backlash over The Rock, not Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40

Looking back at how the segment unfolded, it all came off as extremely odd and awkward, down to Rhodes' facial expressions, clearly visible on camera. There was more than just the natural, intended intensity between The Rock and Reigns; there's as much between Rhodes and The Rock, which may or may not have been intended.

It's still unclear where this story is going, though it seems apparent that The Rock will challenge Reigns at WrestleMania 40. The WWE has put themselves in a maddening situation, reminiscent of what happened ten years ago on the road to WrestleMania 30.

The road to WrestleMania 30 began similarly, with WWE bringing back Batista, a Hollywood movie star, to win the Royal Rumble and challenge WWE Champion Randy Orton at WrestleMania 30. However, the groundswell created by Daniel Bryan and his fans, demanding his inclusion in the main event, altered the course.

A decade later, WWE finds itself in a similar situation with Rhodes, where “We want Cody” chants replace the “Yes! Yes! Yes!” fervor. The fan angst toward this perceived direction and The Rock is understandable.

Is Cody Rhodes character now done?

WWE has been promoting Rhodes' “finish the story” narrative for two years, emphasizing his real-life emotions, heartache, and a genuine goal. To then ask the audience to pivot quickly in favor of The Rock, simply because he's a Hollywood megastar, is a slap in the face to fans and Rhodes. The SmackDown segment made Rhodes look like a fool, tarnishing the Royal Rumble, Seth Rollins' World Championship, and Rhodes' decision-making as a character, all within minutes.

Why would Rhodes give up the chance to face Reigns at WrestleMania 40, supposedly the grandest stage, just to give it to The Rock? The WWE creative team needs to provide a compelling answer sooner rather than later, or this storyline will continue to turn ugly. And not only that, but Rhodes could suffer greatly in the process, with the WWE losing out on their biggest, most profitable legitimate babyface character they've had in years.

Ultimately, the issue boils down to WWE's decision-making. They creative team has the power to control results, but their ability to change them abruptly can distort storylines, as has been seen. Fans are savvy enough to suspect WWE's direction, and when The Rock made his surprise return, they knew the company had shifted from Rhodes to The Rock. But it wasn't due from competitive result, it was because that was the new story, one that had just been given priority over another.

The nonchalant manner in which over two years of story was discarded in a matter of maybe two minutes left fans wondering how they could be told to want Cody Rhodes for so long and not want him now.

There's a new movement in WWE. Will the company pivot once again like they did 10 years ago?