Trace Cyrus, brother of Miley Cyrus, has made rare comments about his life, shedding light on the impact of having a “famous family” on his career. In an Instagram Stories Q&A, the 34-year-old musician candidly shared his thoughts on how his family's fame influenced his journey, Yahoo reports.

Trace expressed, “I love my family so much, but I think I'd be much more successful if I wasn't part of a famous family. People immediately want to judge me and discredit all my hard work because of who I'm related to. But that's so far from the truth. I got a record deal without anyone from my label even knowing who I was related to 'til after they signed me.”

During the Q&A, he also opened up about his family, particularly congratulating his mom, Tish Cyrus, on her recent wedding. In a heartfelt post, Trace wrote, “I feel extremely blessed to be part of such an amazing family 🫶🏻 Congrats to my mom on a beautiful wedding.” He emphasized the importance of cherishing the past, looking forward to the future, and finding happiness in the present moment.

Trace's Instagram bio hints at his upcoming projects, including a “new music video & album on the way.” Fans can anticipate his new music in the near future.

The musician's comments provide a glimpse into the complexities of navigating a career within a high-profile family. Despite the challenges he faces due to his famous background, Trace remains determined to carve out his own path and establish his identity beyond his family's fame.