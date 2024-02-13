The Coyotes look to break their long-losing streak as we continue our NHL odds series with a Wild-Coyotes prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Arizona Coyotes look to break their long-losing streak as they face the Minnesota Wild. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Wild-Coyotes prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Wild come into the game sitting at 24-23-5 on the year, which is sixth in the Central Division. Still, they have won seven of their last ten games overall, and last time out they faced the Vegas Golden Knights. The Golden Knights scored just 22 seconds into the game, but the Wild would respond, scoring the next two goals at Mats Zuccarello scored on the power play and then Joe Eriksson Ek scored his 22nd of the year. Still, Vegas would tie the game up before the end of the period. In the second, the game was held at 2-2, but in the third, Marco Rossi and Matt Boldy added goals before Mark Stone made it a one-goal game again. With the help of an empty netter, the Wild would win 5-3.

Meanwhile, the Coyotes are 23-24-4 on the year, and have lost six straight. The last time out it was against the Philadelphia Flyers. The Coyotes took the 1-0 lead on a Matt Dumba goal in the first. The Flyers would tie the game on a Morgan Frost penalty shot though, before Matias Maccelli scored to give the Coyotes back the lead. The Flyers would tie it once more, but once again the Coyotes took the lead and had the 3-2 advantage heading into the third. In the third, the Flyers scored three times and would take the 5-3 victory.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Wild-Coyotes Odds

Minnesota Wild: -1.5 (+202)

Moneyline: -118

Arizona Coyotes: +1.5 (-250)

Moneyline: -102

Over: 5.5 (-132)

Under: 5.5 (+108)

How to Watch Wild vs. Coyotes

Time: 9:30 PM ET/ 6:30 PM PT

TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Wild Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Wild sit 19th in the NHL this year in goals per game, scoring 3.00 per contest. Kirill Kaprizov leads the team in points this year while sitting second in goals on the season. He comes into the game with 20 goals and 29 assists on the season, good for 49 points. Kaprizov has also been solid on the power play this year, coming in with seven goals and 16 assists. Meanwhile, Joel Eriksson Ek leads the team in goals this year. He comes into the game with 23 goals on the year, with his 19 assists. That places him tied for second with 42 points. He also has nine goals and four assists on the power play this season.

Sitting third in points is Matz Zuccarello. He comes in with nine goals and 31 assists on the year, for his 40 points. He also has been solid on the power play, with four goals and 17 assists on the man advantage. Further, the Wild have Matt Boldy scoring well. He comes into the game with 18 goals on the year and 20 assists, good for 38 total points. He has seven goals and six assists on the power play. The Wild also get some help from the blue line on offense. Brock Faber is fifth on the team in points, coming in with four goals and 29 assists on the year.

The Wild are 17th in the NHL this year on the power play. They come into the game with a 20.6 percent conversion rate and 36 power-play goals. Meanwhile, they are 29th in the NHL on the penalty kill, with a 74.3 percent success rate.

Filip Gustavsson is expected to be in goal for this one for the Wild. He is 15-13-2 on the year with a 3.19 goals-against average and a .897 save percentage. Gustavsson has won his last two games, and been solid in the process. He has a 2.00 goals-against average in those games with a .922 save percentage.

Why The Coyotes Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Coyotes sit 21st in the NHL this year in goals per game. Clayton Keller leads the team in goals, assists, and points this year. He comes into the game with 21 goals and 28 assists in the year, good for 49 total points on the year. He has six goals and 15 assists on the power play as well. Meanwhile, Lawson Crouse is second on team i goals. He comes in with 19 goals on the year and 10 assists, good for 29 points. His points total places him fifth on the team.

Sitting second on the team is Matias Maccelli. Maccelli comes in with eight goals and 26 assists on the year, good for 34 points. He has not been solid on the power play though, with just a goal and four assists there. Nick Schmaltz has been good on the power play, with eight of his 14 goals and six of his 17 assists coming on the power play. This means nearly half of his 31 points are on the power play.

The Coyotes are 13th in the NHL this year on the power play with a 22.3 percent conversion rate. They are also 19th in the NHL with a 79.5 percent success rate on the penalty kill this year.

Connor Ingram is expected to be in the net for the Coyotes. He is 17-12-2 on the year with a 2.76 goals-against average and a .912 save percentage. He has lost his last four starts though, with three or more goals given up in each of them. That includes allowing three goals on six shots in just 12:20 against the Vegas Golden Knights. Still, the last time he faced the Wild, Ingram stopped all 38 shots he faced on his way to a shutout win.

Final Wild-Coyotes Prediction & Pick

The Coyotes have struggled heavily as of late, but the Wild are not a great team. They do not have a lot of goal scorers and are very top-heavy in point production. Further, they do not get consistent goalie play on a nightly basis. The Coyotes are not a great team either, but they are getting better goaltending, and have more depth to work with. Take the Coyotes in this one.

Click here for more betting news and predictions

Final Wild-Coyotes Prediction & Pick: Coyotes +1.5 (-25)