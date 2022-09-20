Will Anderson hilariously won this lucrative bet with Alabama football teammates after his huge pick-six

In an era where NIL deals are allowed, college athletes are making all kinds of money. But Alabama football edge rusher Will Anderson is finding a different way to add income. Anderson revealed a lucrative bet he made with his Crimson Tide teammates, per TideIllustrated.

“It’s crazy because in the locker room before the game we were talking as a defense, it was like ‘Everybody has to put in $20 for whoever gets the first turnover,'” Anderson said. “I got the first turnover, so everybody’s got to give me $20.”

Anderson recorded a pick-6 during Alabama football’s dominant 63-7 win against Louisiana-Monroe this past weekend. And he apparently is owed quite a bit of money from his teammates as a result.

However, Anderson revealed that his Alabama football teammates are hesitant to payout following the bet.

“We’ve got to see because they playing right now. They keep trying to bring up this NIL stuff, saying Will Anderson doesn’t need it. I told them it’s horsecr*p. I’m going to get my 20 out of everybody.”

It should be noted that he made the previous comments with a smile, per TideIllustrated. Nevertheless, Anderson and Alabama football are off to a strong start to the 2022 season. After falling short in the National Championship against Georgia last year, the Crimson Tide have extra motivation to win this season. This is a program that prides itself on consistent success.

Alabama football will look to improve to 4-0 as they prepare to take on the Vanderbilt Commodores this weekend at home.