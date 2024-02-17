Kim Kardashian was recently asked if she will ever get married again. The reality star has been married three times.

Kim Kardashian is not giving up on love. The beauty mogul revealed if she would ever walk down the aisle again.

“I don't know. I really don't,” Kim said on James Corden's This Life of Mine with James Corden, if she'll ever tie the knot again. “There'll be moods where I'm just like, ‘You know what? I understand my life is really big and I understand it takes a really, really, really special, unique person to want to deal with that.' I think my life is really fun and whoever comes in my life will have a really good time, but it's a lot.”

“I'm not lonely, so I'm good,” she said. “I have my kids, I have work, I have my family, but it would be nice to share your life with someone. But when you do, it's such a big [deal], I don't take that lightly.”

Kim Kardashian's Past Relationships

The reality star has been married three times. Her first marriage was to Damon Thomas from 2000 to 2004. Next was NBA star Kris Humphries who were married for only 72 days in 2011. Most recently it was Kanye West from 2014-2022. The couple shares four children together.

Kim dubs herself as “hopeless romantic” and there are certain standards that her next man will have to have.

“Accountable for actions. Takes accountability. Good teeth. Can hold their own. I don't have to babysit all the time,” she said. “I mean, just a good, genuine person that's driven and has their own motivations in life. The list is so long.”

After her divorce in 2022, she was linked to comedian Pete Davidson. The two dated for nine months before calling it quits. When the relationship ended last year, they reportedly agreed to just “drop everything” and “move on.”

They had a lot of scrutiny and the biggest non-supporter of their relationship was Kardashian's ex-husband Kanye West.

Now, the SKIMS founder is romantically linked to NFL star Odell Beckham Jr.

An insider told Us Weekly, “their relationship has been blossoming longer than people thought — for like a year.”

“They're getting serious,” the insider per Us Weekly says, adding that “Odell’s personality is much more private.”

The sources adds that they are “trying to figure out the next steps” in their relationship.