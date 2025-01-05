If you're looking for Taylor Swift in the suite, you might be out of luck. On Sunday, Jan. 5, the Kansas City Chiefs play their last game of the season against the Denver Broncos. Fans are doubtful that Swift will make an appearance because she has only attended games at home at the Chiefs' Arrowhead Stadium this season.

Back in October, a source revealed that Swift would only be attending home games at Arrowhead Stadium in support of Kelce and the Chiefs. The Christmas Day game took place in Pittsburgh at the Acrisure Stadium when the Chiefs faced the Steelers. In 2023, Swift attended with her family when the Chiefs fell to the Las Vegas Raiders 20-14.

“She’s not going anywhere unless she knows the venue intimately and it has been thoroughly scouted and secured in advance,” the source said.

“If she is going to a place that isn’t Arrowhead, there are security concerns. She has worked with Arrowhead so many times, they feel at ease and comfortable,” another source added. “Going to all kinds of different stadiums, you need to send a team in advance.”

The Chiefs and Broncos are scheduled for a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff.

Taylor Swift's “priorities” have shifted

While there has been some talk about what the next couple of years look like for Swift, she has noted that everything depends on her personal life. The 14-time Grammy-winning artist is said to be working on an album but if you're looking for a tour, that is most likely not happening this year but it's a possibility for 2026.

“She had such a great experience on Eras. She really wants to do it again,” an insider told Us Weekly about the star wanting to experience a tour again.“She loves being with all her fans; it inspires her.”

Right now, Swift is focusing on her relationship with Chiefs tight end, Travis Kelce. The two began dating in the summer of 2023 and hard launched their romance at a Chiefs game that September. Recently she moved to Nashville so that she can be closer to support Kelce as the Chiefs aim for their third consecutive Super Bowl win.

“New York City is exciting, and Taylor will always consider this home,” the source said. “But she is growing, as is their relationship, and she feels that it is time for her to establish roots in the ground for her future. Nashville is the place where she started her career, and this is all coming full circle. They both love the city…It is beautiful, and it offers them the peace and tranquility with the assurance of safety that they both require.”