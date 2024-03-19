Willem Dafoe is one of entertainment's most intriguing people. The Green Goblin, who recently starred alongside Emma Stone in ‘Poor Things,' is as eclectic as they come. His recent appearance on the social media account “The People's Gallery” proves this point.
For those who don't know about The People Gallery, it's an account on socials whose origin was interviewing random people with fly outfits. As they've grown in popularity, the account has upgraded to asking famous folks. In the past, they've had Cardi B, Kid Cudi, and even Giancarlo Esposito.
someone fit checked Willem Dafoe 😭 pic.twitter.com/4HOv2PtfoS
— juju 💰 (@ayeejuju) March 19, 2024
Their most recent subject was Dafoe, and he gave the people what they wanted. His obscure body language when asked what he had on as if he forgot was both charming and menacing, as if he was still in character for his past ‘Poor Things' role. For the last question of the interview, they asked Dafoe what styling advice would he give to anyone, to which he responded, “I wouldn't do that.” At least the man is honest!
At best, his outfit was a soccer dad on his way to pick up his son and friends after a practice. Still, Willem Dafoe looked confident and happy walking the streets of New York in what might be the most casual outfit that has appeared on The People Gallery's feed. That's something we can take away from Dafoe, which is to be yourself no matter what and keep a smile on your face.