The Dallas Wings continue their offseason overhaul by signing WNBA champion Myisha Hines-Allen to a one-year deal (per Alexa Philippou of ESPN) adding experience and depth to a team that has undergone several recent roster changes.

Hines-Allen, a 2019 WNBA champion with the Washington Mystics, brings postseason experience to a Dallas team looking to rebound from a disappointing 2024 season. A versatile 6-foot-1 forward, she earned All-WNBA Second Team honors in 2020 after averaging 17.0 points and 8.9 rebounds per game. She played for the Minnesota Lynx last season, where she was a key reserve during their run to the WNBA Finals.

Her signing comes just days after the Wings finalized a trade with the Connecticut Sun to acquire DiJonai Carrington, the reigning WNBA Most Improved Player. Carrington, a standout two-way player, averaged 12.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 1.6 steals per game in 2024. The Wings sent Jacy Sheldon and the No. 8 pick in the 2025 draft to Connecticut in exchange for Carrington and the No. 12 pick, along with a future pick swap.

These moves mark a new direction for the Wings under newly hired general manager Curt Miller and head coach Chris Koclanes. The team also acquired Ty Harris and NaLyssa Smith as part of the three-team trade that sent All-Star Satou Sabally to the Phoenix Mercury.

Dallas holds the No. 1 pick in the upcoming WNBA Draft and is expected to select UConn’s Paige Bueckers, a potential franchise-changing talent. With Arike Ogunbowale already leading the team and a revamped supporting cast, the Wings hope to return to the playoffs after missing out in 2024.

Along with major roster changes, the Wings have also brought back key depth players. Second-year guard Sevgi Uzun and wing Jaelyn Brown have accepted qualifying offers to return on training camp contracts. Uzun, who made Dallas’ roster as a rookie last season, appeared in all 40 games and averaged 4.4 points and 3.0 assists per game.

With a retooled roster and a new coaching staff, Dallas is aiming to climb back into contention in 2025. The Wings’ aggressive offseason moves indicate a clear push to build a competitive team around Ogunbowale and their incoming top draft pick.