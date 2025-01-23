The Dallas Wings recently agreed to a training camp contract with guard Sevgi Uzun. Uzun made her WNBA debut in 2024 with the Wings, and now Dallas is set to bring her back. However, Uzun has a lot to prove in 2025.

Uzun, a 27-year-old, appeared in all 40 of Dallas' games a season ago. She started 19 of those contests, offering versatility as a starting and backup guard. She can run the point or play the shooting guard position, but Uzun's performance was inconsistent at times in 2024.

She averaged 4.4 points per game while shooting 34.2 percent from the field. Uzun also recorded 2.1 three-point attempts per outing, but shot just 23.8 percent on her attempts from beyond the arc. She displayed signs of promise as a play-maker, though, averaging 3.0 assists per outing in her 20.5 minutes of action per game.

So what exactly is it that Sevgi Uzun must prove during the 2025 WNBA season with the Wings?

Dallas Wings' Sevgi Uzun must become reliable backup guard

Former Wings head coach Latricia Trammell explained in 2024 that she first noticed Uzun while going overseas to watch Natasha Howard play. Trammell isn't the head coach anymore, though, as Chris Koclanes is currently preparing for his first season in the role.

Trammell, who was a “fan” of Uzun, wanted to give her an opportunity. It remains to be seen if Koclanes will feel the same way. There are other factors to consider as well, as the Wings are expected to select guard Paige Bueckers first overall in the 2025 WNBA Draft. Unless Bueckers decides to return to college for another season, there is a good chance that the UConn women's basketball star will end up with the Wings in 2025.

Adding Bueckers would create some traffic at the guard spots, with Arike Ogunbowale and Jacy Sheldon already on the roster in addition to Uzun. Ogunbowale is a superstar and Sheldon was the No. 5 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft, so the Wings will likely keep both players.

They are going to give Uzun an opportunity as well, which is evidenced by their decision to sign her to a training camp contract. But Uzun must prove she can lead the offense as a backup guard. Adding more scoring consistency would help as well, but Dallas needs her to be in control of the offense at the very least.

Could Sevgi Uzun start at some point? If the Wings draft Bueckers, Dallas could utilize some small-ball lineups featuring Ogunbowale, Bueckers and Uzun. That could lead to some starts, but Uzun will probably play more of a backup role in 2025. In all reality, that may help her.

Uzun will be able to strictly focus on her role as opposed to going back and forth between starting and coming off the bench. If Uzun can prove to be a reliable backup guard, she could play a big role with the Wings during the 2025 WNBA season.