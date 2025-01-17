ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Wisconsin looks to extend its winning streak as they face USC. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Wisconsin-USC prediction and pick.

Wisconsin comes into the game at 14-3 on the year. They opened the year at 7-0, before three straight losses, including a Wisconsin loss to Marquette. Still, they have since won six games in a row. In their last game, they faced Ohio State. Wisconsin led by 17 points at the half, but Ohio State would make the comeback. Ohio State would make it a one-point game with just 16 seconds left, but could not finish the comeback, as Wisconsin won the game 70-68.

Meanwhile, USC is 11-6 on the year. They opened the year at 5-1, with the only loss being to Cal. Then, they would lose three straight games, including a 71-36 loss to St. Marys. USC would rattle off four more wins but are just 2-2 since then. In their last game, they faced Iowa. USC dominated the game, scoring the first basket of the game to take the lead, and never giving it up. They led by 16 at the half and would go on to win the game 99-89.

Here are the Wisconsin-USC College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Wisconsin-USC Odds

Wisconsin: -2.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -140

USC: +2.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +116

Over: 150.5 (-110)

Under: 150.5 (-110)

How to Watch Wisconsin vs. USC

Time: 3:00 PM ET/ 12:00 PM PT

TV: Big Ten Network

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Wisconsin Will Cover The Spread/Win

Wisconsin is ranked 20th in KenPom's rankings this year. They are 14th in adjusted offensive efficiency and 49th in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. Wisconsin has been great on offense this year. They are 25th in the nation in points per game while sitting 58th in effective field goal percentage. Further, they are the best in the nation at the free throw line, hitting 85.4 percent of their free throws while sitting 73rd in attempts per game.

John Tonje leads the way in scoring this year for Wisconsin. He comes in with 18.2 points per game this year while adding 5.1 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game. He is joined by John Blackwell in the backcourt. He is scoring 15.4 points per game while adding 4.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game this year. Finally, Max Klesmit leads the team in assists this year. He has 2.9 assists per game while adding 10.1 points per game, 1.9 rebounds, and 1.1 steals per game.

In the frontcourt, Nolan Winter leads the way, leading the team with 6.1 rebounds per game. He also had 10.6 points per game this year. He is joined in the front court by Steven Crowl. Crowl is scoring 10.5 points per game while adding 5.6 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game this year.

Why USC Will Cover The Spread/Win

USC is ranked 66th in KenPom's rankings this year. They are 67th in adjusted offensive efficiency and 75th in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. USC has also been solid on offense this year. They are 78th in the nation in points per game while sitting 66th in effective field goal percentage. Further, they are 35th in the nation in assists per game and 51st in assist-to-turnover ratio.

Desmond Claude leads the way for USC, leading in both points and assists this year. He comes into the game with 16.4 points per game and 4.2 assists. Further, he adds four rebounds per game this year. He is joined in the backcourt by Chubuzo Agbo. Agbo is scoring 12.8 points per game while adding 4.5 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 1.1 steals per game this year. Finally, Wesley Yates II is scoring 10.6 points per game, while adding 2.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists, and 1.2 steals per game.

In the frontcourt, Saint Thomas leads the way. He leads the team with 6.2 rebounds per game while adding 10.5 points, 4.1 assists, and 1.4 steals per game. He is joined in the front court by Josh Cohen. Cohen is scoring 8.3 points per game, with 2.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game this season.

Final Wisconsin-USC Prediction & Pick

There are a few key factors that will determine the winner of this game. First will be the free-throw line. Wisconsin scored 18.6 points per game from the line, which is tenth in the nation. Meanwhile, USC gives up 15 points per game from the line, 253rd in the nation. Further, Wisconsin is better on defense. They are 115th in the nation in opponent points per game, but 52nd in opponent shooting efficiency. USC is 151st in opponent points per game while sitting 165th in opponent shooting efficiency. Finally, turnovers will play a factor. Wisconsin is 32nd in the nation in turnovers per game, while USC is 135th. Take Wisconsin in this one.

Final Wisconsin-USC Prediction & Pick: Wisconsin -2.5 (-110)