Trae Young and new Atlanta Hawks teammate Dejounte Murray (along with John Collins) made headlines on Sunday after putting on a show in the Drew League. It had a lot of people buzzing after seeing a preview of what the new look Hawks Big 3 could look like in the coming season. For his part, however, Washington Wizards stud Kyle Kuzma is not buying it.

Kuzma’s gripe seems to be with fans and pundits putting too much stock into these pro-am games. Kuz seems to have nothing against the spectacle; it’s just that he doesn’t feel like these should have much impact on what happens in the NBA once the season starts:

Stop analyzing pro am basketball lol 🤡 — kuz (@kylekuzma) July 31, 2022

It was Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James — Kuzma’s former teammate — who led the pack with regard to all this hype surrounding the Drew League. The King teamed up with Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan a few weeks back as they too had the entire basketball world in a bit of a frenzy after their surprise appearance in the highly-popular pro-am league.

LeBron looked like he was in mid-season form already, and unsurprisingly, he received a ton of praise for his epic Drew League showing. For Kyle Kuzma, though, it seems that he wants to send out a reminder that these NBA stars are playing against amateurs here. The Wizards forward just sees no point in analyzing these games and the performances of the likes of LeBron and Trae.