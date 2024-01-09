The Washington Wizards visit the Indiana Pacers as we continue our NBA odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Wizards are 6-30 this season, and they have lost their last five games. Washington is also 2-8 in their last 10 games. The Wizards have faced the Pacers twice this season, and they are 1-1 in those games. Washington is led by Kyle Kuzma in those games. Kuzma has scored 56 total points in the two games. Jordan Poole is averaging 24.0 points, and 6.5 assists against the Pacers, so he has played two of his better games when facing Indiana. As a team, the Wizards are scoring 128.5 points per game.

The Pacers are 21-15 and they have won four of their last five. They are coming off a win against the Celtics, but some bad news came in the game. Tyrese Haliburton was carried off the court, and he will miss at least two weeks. With that, the Pacers will be without their best player for a few games, so they will need others to step up in a major way. The Pacers are 1-1 against the Wizards this season, and they will have to play well to win this game.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Wizards-Pacers Odds

Washington Wizards: +7.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +260

Indiana Pacers: -7.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -320

Over: 251.5 (-110)

Under: 251.5 (-110)

How to Watch Wizards vs. Pacers

Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

TV: Monumental Sports Network, Bally Sports Indiana

Why The Wizards Could Cover The Spread

You never like to see a player like Haliburton go down with an injury, but the Wizards are not mad about it. Haliburton is the heart and soul of the Pacers, and without him, the Pacers could struggle. Indiana has played three games without their All-Star guard this season, and they are 1-2 in those games. Without Haliburton, the Pacers have given up 155, 129, and 127 points. Their defense has lacked all season, but it seems worse without Haliburton. If the Wizards can take advantage of this, they will cover the spread.

As mentioned, the Pacers are not playing well defensively without Haliburton. However, they are the second-worst defense in the NBA in general. The Wizards actually do a decent job scoring, and they should be able to put up some points in this game. As long as they score, they have a chance to win.

Why The Pacers Could Cover The Spread

The main story, obviously, is Haliburton being out. The Pacers struggle without him on the court, but they do have one win. In that win, the Pacers put up 144 points against the Miami Heat. The Heat are a good team, so the 144 points is impressive. The Wizards are the worst defensive team in the NBA, so the Pacers have a good chance to score, even without Haliburton. If the Pacers can score, and keep up offensively with the Wizards in this game, they will cover the spread.

Final Wizards-Pacers Prediction & Pick

This is a tough game to predict with the Pacers not having their best player. Because of that, I think the Wizards have a good chance to cover the spread. Washington is not a good team, but covering this spread should not be hard for them.

Final Wizards-Pacers Prediction & Pick: Washington Wizards +7.5 (-110)