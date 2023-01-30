The WNBA free agency moratorium does not end until Feb. 1 after which free agent signings can become official. But that hasn’t stopped reported signings from leaking out ahead of that. While much of the WNBA world continues to monitor the Breanna Stewart situation, a few free agents have already come to their decisions. There was a flurry of reported signings on Sunday and the latest one is the news that free agent guard Alysha Clark intends to sign with the Las Vegas Aces once the WNBA free agency moratorium is lifted as per Howard Megdal of The Next.

Last season was only the second season in Alysha Clark’s career that she spent away from the Seattle Storm. She signed with the Washington Mystics during the 2020 offseason and last season she put up 8.0 points per game 4.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists while shooting 46.4 percent from the field and 30.3 percent from the three-point line. She missed the entire 2021 season due to a foot injury she suffered while playing overseas.

Prior to last season, Clark spent nine seasons with the Storm. She was originally drafted by the San Antonio Stars with the 17th overall pick in the 2010 draft but she did not make a WNBA roster either that season or the following year in 2011. She signed with the Storm as a free agent in 2012. She was a member of both the 2018 and 2020 Storm championship teams. Clark is a solid defensive player and dependable three-point shooter with a career average of 38.4 percent from the three-point line.