According to Annie Costabile of the Chicago Sun-Times, unrestricted free agent Azurá Stevens has focused in on the Minnesota Lynx, Los Angeles Sparks and Chicago Sky as potential landing spots. Costabile also stated, “I’m told a lot could change over the course of the next few days for Z, but as it stands now these three teams are sitting at the top.”

Stevens, who has played on the Sky since 2020, turned herself into a versatile big who can stretch the floor and erase shots at the basket. She helped Chicago win its first championship in 2021 but saw her minutes decline after the Sky brought in 2019 Finals MVP Emma Meesseman. However, Stevens maximized her time on the floor and averaged 10.6 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.1 blocks in 21.9 minutes of action per game. She led the league in shots blocked at the rim despite seeing her playing time go down compared to 2021.

Stevens has generated league-wide interest since teams were able to start negotiating with free agents. Members of various WNBA front offices traveled to meet with her in Turkey, where she currently plays in the league’s offseason. After Minnesota lost out on the Breanna Stewart sweepstakes, Stevens would slide in nicely into the Lynx’s starting lineup that no longer consists of future hall of fame center Sylvia Fowles.

As for Chicago, the post-Candace Parker era has begun and Stevens has picked up a lot from the veteran in the two years Parker was in Sky blue and yellow. With Meesseman unlikely to return in 2023 as she prepares for EuroBasket this summer, Stevens would usher in a new period of the Sky led by her and multi-time all-star Kahleah Copper.

Los Angeles has money to spend and after Parker decided not to return to the franchise that drafted her could throw a ton of money at Stevens in order to get back towards playoff contention. Stevens’ three-point making ability would fit next to Nneka Ogwumike, who faced double and triple teams in the post last season due to the Sparks’ lack of shooting ability up and down the roster.