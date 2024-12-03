The WNBA's most prestigious rivalry with Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese is officially set for the 2025 season, as both the Chicago Sky and Indiana Fever will face off for the first time on May 17 at Gainsbridge Fieldhouse. This will be the first of five games played between the two teams. Also, this is the most between any two teams in the league history.

The WNBA's most anticipated matchup comes at the height of historic seasons for both players. Clark broke the all-time assists record in a season, three-pointers made, among other things. On the flip side, the Sky forward made her history. Reese had the most rebounds in a single season in league history. She broke the all-time rebounding record before suffering a season-ending wrist injury.

As a result, Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson gobbled more rebounds than Reese to set the record. Regardless, both players have attracted new viewers to the WNBA than ever before. During their June 25 matchup last season, that game gained the most viewers of a single game in league history (2.3 million). This was also across all networks.

Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese's rivalry should fuel the WNBA for years

However, their sophomore seasons will begin and could provide a different outlook for both players. Reese is set to join the Unrivaled league Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart established. On the contrary, Clark opted out of the league, despite being offered the most money of any player.

The Fever guard surged toward a near-unanimous Rookie of the Year award. Not to mention, she placed fourth in MVP voting, despite being a rookie. For Reese, she was consistent the entire season. A double-double threat who helped the Sky become the leading rebounding team in the league.

Her and center Kamila Cardoso dominated the paint. Still, there are areas of Reese's game she can improve upon. Although she's a great paint presence, her outside game needs work. She showed potential with a three-point shot and a post-up game. Regardless, both players should have improved their games and could give fans a treat this 2025 season.