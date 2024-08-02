Famed musical artist Chance the Rapper, his real name Chancelor Johnathan Bennett, was on the show “First Take” with Stephen A. Smith and Molly Qerim where they talked about a myriad of topics with one centered on the WNBA. Bennett is known for being a sports fans of teams in Chicago where he is from and talked about his support for the Chicago Sky and the growth the entire league has been through the past several years.

Even before the heightened popularity of the WNBA this season due to a stacked rookie class including the Sky's Angel Reese and the No. 1 overall pick in Caitlin Clark, Chance the Rapper has been to countless amount of games rooting for his team. When Qerim asked the rapper about what has it been like to witness the increase in hype in the league, he would say it has been “revolutionary.”

“It's amazing, it's crazy because I was new to the women's league when I first started, you know, going to games in 2020 and 2021,” Bennett said. “And watching that team win their championship was such an energizing thing for the whole city like the parade, the way that people just had pride in a sports team was kind of like, you know, it was reminiscent of when I was growing up and to see it become like this this huge thing on a national stage has just been, it's been beautiful and it's revolutionary.”

Chance the Rapper talks impact of WNBA, says Sky are “going crazy”

As he said on “First Take,” he was in the crowd and even celebrated with the team when the Sky won the WNBA championship back in 2021 where they beat the Phoenix Mercury in four games. Chance would go on to talk about how the heightened popularity of women's basketball can be “permeable to other women's sports,” calling the rise of the league a “beautiful thing to watch.”

“And I think that it also is kind of permeable to other women's sports, into just access overall as in sports, but yeah, specifically the Sky, they're going crazy and it's just been a beautiful thing to watch the whole world come around and and support,” Bennett said.

For him specifically, it also helps to watch how the Sky are doing since they are one of the teams at the forefront because they have the exciting rookie in Reese who is averaging 13.5 points, 12.0 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game. Reese is known to have a “rivalry” with Clark that has been flamed by social media even going back to their college basketball days when LSU and Iowa respectively had classic games in the national tournament.

It has got to a point when the Sky takes on Clark and the Indiana Fever, it is a must watch to see the two play one another. As for Chicago as a whole, they currently have a 10-14 record which puts them fourth in the Eastern Conference as their next game is on August 15 in a WNBA Finals rematch against the Mercury.