WNBA free agency has already started to shift the landscape of the league. Apart from the big names that are expected to switch sides this offseason, teams have also been scrambling to free up cap space to make room for potential new additions to their squad. One such team is the Las Vegas Aces, who themselves have decided to trade Dearica Hamby to the Los Angeles Sparks in a move that opens up a whole lot of possibilities for the defending champs in the free agency market.

Hamby’s move has unsurprisingly sent shockwaves throughout the WNBA. This is especially amid the fact that the two-time All-Star had just signed an extension with the Aces. Now-former Las Vegas teammate Kelsey Plum was one of the first to react to this development as she sent a heartfelt message on Instagram addressing the trade:

“This one stings. My sister, my friend, my teammate, just an amazing human being. I love you, ur strength never ceases to amaze me. I will miss you and Amaya dearly. LA got a good one 🤞🏼❤️” Plum wrote in her caption.

In exchange for Hamby, the Aces have acquired Amanda Zahui B. as well as a second-round draft pick. For their part, the Aces receive Hamby and a first-round pick from Las Vegas.

Dearica Hamby played five seasons with the Aces. During that span, she produced averages of 10.2 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.7 assists, and 1.1 steals per game.