WNBA legend Sue Bird is being honored with her own Barbie doll. Mattel announced Tuesday that Bird, a former Seattle Storm player and five-time Olympic gold medalist, is part of their Barbie Role Model collection. The initiative celebrates the 65th anniversary of the fashion toy and the company's summer of sports campaign.

“I was really excited when I heard,” Bird said, per Tanisha Bhat of PEOPLE. “I grew up playing with Barbies, so it's kind of a surreal moment when something like this happens.”

Bird joins nine other female athletes, including tennis player Venus Williams, soccer player Christine Sinclair and gymnast Alexa Moreno, in receiving their own dolls. However, Bird's doll is the only one available for purchase. The new Barbie features a “Made to Move” body sculpt, allowing it to bend its elbows and knees, so children can play with it and perform basketball moves like scoring layups, dribbling or shooting three-pointers.

Reflecting on her childhood, Bird noted that there weren't any Barbie dolls dedicated to specific athletes. She hopes her doll will inspire young girls to pursue their athletic potential.

“This is going to have that impact of ‘seeing it and being it,'” she said. “Now little girls and little boys are going to see a professional women's basketball player in the form of a Barbie, and they're going to tap into that story, they're going to tap into that career, and they're going to think, ‘Oh, this is something I could do.' And that's really powerful.”

Throughout her 21-year career, Bird has been a trailblazer in women's basketball. Krista Berger, senior vice president of Barbie and global head of dolls at Mattel, praised Bird's contributions to sports.

“Sue Bird’s perseverance and authenticity have paved the way for more representation and attention on women in professional basketball and in sports,” Berger said in a statement to PEOPLE. “As we continue to celebrate Barbie’s 65th anniversary and champion women with inspiring stories, the Barbie brand is proud to welcome Sue Bird into the Barbie Role Model collection, with a shared goal of inspiring the next generation to pursue their passions.”

Sue Bird involved in Barbie design process

Bird's involvement in the creative process of designing her doll allowed her to incorporate some of her signature looks.

“The one characteristic that probably is most represented on the doll is just how meticulous and careful I was with my hair,” Bird said. “It's just a simple ponytail, but I took a lot of pride in making sure there were no flyaways. Because for me, when I played, it was really important that I didn't have to worry about anything else but playing.”

Beyond her basketball career, Bird is dedicated to advocating for youth sports and mental health. Barbie is collaborating with VOICEINSPORT, a digital sport platform aimed at keeping girls in athletics, to provide virtual mentoring sessions by the nine role model athletes throughout the year. Additionally, Mattel will donate to Every Kid Sports, a nonprofit close to Bird's heart that helps children of all financial backgrounds gain access to youth sports.

“I'm just really excited that we're going to be able to give back in that way,” Bird said. “There's going to be a tangible effect. The more you live, the more you realize there's so much talent in the world, but there's not always enough opportunity in the world. So this is a way where we can change that.”

The Sue Bird Barbie doll is now available for purchase via the Mattel Shop.