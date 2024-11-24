With the 2024 WNBA season in the books, teams across the league are wasting no time reshaping their rosters and coaching staffs ahead of 2025. The New York Liberty enter the offseason as WNBA champions, but several huge changes elsewhere — including coaching moves and a new expansion team — could shake up the league’s hierarchy. Here’s how the 12 established teams stack up in our WNBA Power Rankings as the offseason begins, with the Golden State Valkyries preparing for their inaugural campaign.

1. New York Liberty

The Liberty, fresh off their first WNBA championship and a 32-8 season, stand atop the rankings. Behind 2023 WNBA MVP Breanna Stewart, who averaged 20.4 points and 8.5 rebounds in the regular season (via ESPN Stats & Info), the Liberty dominated both ends of the floor. With a strong core returning, including 2024 WNBA Finals MVP Jonquel Jones and Sabrina Ionescu, the Liberty are poised to repeat their success.

2. Minnesota Lynx

The Lynx had a stellar 30-10 record and fought valiantly in the Finals. Napheesa Collier led the way with 20.4 points and 9.7 rebounds per game last season, supported by Kayla McBride’s sharpshooting. With a solid roster and strong playoff experience, the Lynx are ready to contend again.

3. Indiana Fever

The Fever finished 2024 with a 20-20 record but made one of the boldest offseason moves by hiring Stephanie White, a former Fever player and coach, as head coach. White, who coached the Fever to the Finals in 2015, inherits a promising roster headlined by 2024 rookie sensation Caitlin Clark, who led the league in assists (8.4 per game). The Fever are the team to watch.

4. Las Vegas Aces

The Aces, with a 27-13 record, had another strong year but fell short in the playoffs. A’ja Wilson, who averaged 26.9 points and 11.9 rebounds in the regular season, continues to anchor the team. She was also named the WNBA MVP for the third time. However, offseason adjustments and stability will be critical to their championship hopes.

5. Connecticut Sun

The Sun wrapped up 2024 with a 28-12 record and a semifinal appearance. Despite their on-court success, the search for a new head coach introduces uncertainty. Still, the team’s disciplined play and strong roster keep them competitive.

6. Phoenix Mercury

The Mercury posted a 19-21 record and reached the playoffs, but uncertainty looms over Diana Taurasi’s potential retirement. If Taurasi returns, she could help bolster a team that showed flashes of brilliance despite inconsistent play.

7. Dallas Wings

The Wings struggled to a 9-31 record but secured the No. 1 pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft, likely targeting UConn’s Paige Bueckers. Adding Bueckers would inject star power into a team still searching for a head coach.

8. Seattle Storm

Despite finishing the season with a 25-15 record, the Storm are now navigating off-court turmoil following allegations of player mistreatment by the coaching staff. With the Storm's team cohesion potentially at risk, their offseason decisions could shape their 2025 trajectory.

9. Atlanta Dream

The Dream’s 15-25 record led to a coaching change, with Karl Smesko stepping in from the college ranks. His transition to the professional level will determine how quickly the Dream can climb the standings.

10. Chicago Sky

The Sky finished 13-27, prompting a coaching overhaul. The team faces a critical offseason to address roster depth and integrate their new head coach’s system under recent hire Tyler Marsh, former Aces assistant coach.

11. Washington Mystics

A 14-26 record capped a disappointing year for the Mystics, who now find themselves without a head coach. Rebuilding their leadership and roster will be essential as they look to rebound.

12. Los Angeles Sparks

The Sparks endured a tough 8-32 season and, like the Dream, have also hired a college-level coach in Lynne Roberts. The team’s success will depend on how Roberts adapts to the WNBA and whether she can inspire a rebuilding squad around potential No. 2 draft pick, Kiki Iriafen of USC women’s basketball.

Unranked: Golden State Valkyries

As a new expansion team, the Golden State Valkyries are unranked, since we don't yet know what they'll bring to the table. Set to debut in 2025, they hold the fifth overall pick in the draft and will participate in December’s expansion draft, which will help give a clearer picture of their competitiveness next season. The Valkyries' inaugural WNBA season will be one to watch.

While the Liberty are firmly in control at the top, the rest of the league is anything but settled. Coaching changes, potential player retirements nd roster uncertainty make this one of the most interesting WNBA offseasons in recent memory. As teams finalize their moves and gear up for next season, the race for the 2025 WNBA championship looks as competitive as ever.