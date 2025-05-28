May 27, 2025 at 8:36 PM ET

The WNBA announced the end of its investigation into the allegations of racist fan behavior directed at star Angel Reese during the Chicago Sky and Indiana Fever's May 17 game, releasing its findings in a statement posted to the WNBA Communications social media page. Sky CEO and President Adam Fox responded shortly after through the team's X profile, addressing the situation directly.

Article Continues Below

“We appreciate the quick action by the league and the Indiana Fever to take this matter seriously and to investigate,” the Sky's message began. “This process demonstrates the league's strong stance on stopping hate at all WNBA games and events, and we will continue to support those efforts.”

The W launched its investigation on May 19, shortly after announcing its “No Space for Hate” initiative.