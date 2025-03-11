WNBA Chicago Sky player Angel Reese’s availability is uncertain for the upcoming Unrivaled League playoffs after the forward exited Monday’s regular-season finale with an apparent wrist injury.

Reese, playing for the Rose, appeared to be bothered by her surgically repaired left wrist late in the second quarter. She continued to grab at the wrist before being subbed out early in the third. Reese did not return to the game.

Following the Rose’s 74-46 win over the Vinyl, head coach Nola Henry did not provide an immediate update on Reese’s condition, per Kendra Andrews of ESPN.

The Rose enter the playoffs as the No. 2 seed and will face the No. 3 Laces on Sunday. The No. 1 Lunar Owls will take on the No. 4 Vinyl in the other semifinal.

Reese has been a key part of the Rose’s offense throughout the season and was instrumental in their win over the Lunar Owls earlier this year — South Carolina star Aliyah Boston's team’s only loss. Her status could be a major factor in the team’s ability to advance in the inaugural postseason tournament.

The Rose have emerged as one of the top contenders for the title, especially since early February, with Chelsea Gray leading a high-powered offense. But without Reese, they could face additional challenges against a balanced Laces squad.

Each player on the championship team will receive a $50,000 bonus, increasing the stakes as teams prepare for the playoff opener.

“Any time there is money on the line, I think everyone ups the ante,” Courtney Williams, with the Owls, said. “We are going to come in, get after it, and we're going to get this money.”

Vinyl clinched the final playoff spot Monday after the Mist fell 92-58 to the Lunar Owls. Knowing they had qualified before tip-off, the Vinyl went on to face the Rose in the evening matchup, which resulted in a lopsided loss.

Boston acknowledged the emotional swings of the day.

“You have to focus on your game, but you can see exactly what’s happening before you go out there,” she said. “Now, all of our focus is on that (semifinal).”

Unrivaled’s first-ever playoffs begin Sunday. Official updates on Angel Reese’s injury status are expected later this week.