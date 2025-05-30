The Chicago Sky have finally secured their first victory of the 2025 WNBA season, edging out the Dallas Wings 97–92 at Wintrust Arena. The game swung back and forth throughout. Although Dallas led 73–68 entering the fourth quarter, Arike Ogunbowale hit a clutch three-pointer to push the Wings ahead 92–91 with just 2:11 left. However, the Sky refused to fold, closing the game on a decisive 6–0 run.

Importantly, this win snaps a four-game losing streak and delivers a vital morale boost for the team and its fans. To mark the occasion, the official X (formerly Twitter) account of the Sky posted on social media to celebrate the long-awaited victory.

SKY WIN‼️

Kamilla Cardoso led the charge with 23 points on 9-of-13 shooting. Additionally, she grabbed eight rebounds and added an assist and a steal. Ariel Atkins followed with 17 points, five rebounds, and six assists, while Kia Nurse chipped in eight points.

Notably, Angel Reese played a pivotal role down the stretch. She finished with six points, nine rebounds, and five assists. Even more impressively, Reese set a WNBA record as the fastest player to reach 200 offensive rebounds.

Veteran Courtney Vandersloot added to the night’s excitement. She scored 13 points, dished out nine assists, and grabbed four steals. In doing so, she surpassed Allie Quigley to become the Sky’s all-time leading scorer. Furthermore, Vandersloot now holds franchise records for points, field goals, games played, minutes, assists, and steals.

Meanwhile, Rebecca Allen provided a spark off the bench. She scored 13 points in just 23 minutes, which prompted fans to call for her promotion to the starting lineup.

On the other side, Ogunbowale delivered a phenomenal performance. She scored 37 points on 14-of-25 shooting, including six three-pointers. Additionally, Paige Bueckers added 15 points, five rebounds, and eight assists. DiJonai Carrington and Myisha Hines-Allen also chipped in with 15 and 10 points, respectively. Despite their efforts, Dallas fell back into the losing column after previously snapping their own four-game skid.

As the final buzzer sounded, fans erupted on social media, praising the Sky’s grit and Vandersloot’s record-breaking milestone. Looking ahead, Chicago now shifts focus to its next matchup, a rematch against the Dallas Wings on May 31, eager to build on this momentum.

Can Chicago continue this surge? Or was this victory just a fluke? The next game will reveal the answer.